Garry Marshall Theatre Announces 4th Annual New Works Play Festival

Garry Marshall Theatre presents the 4th Annual New Works Festival featuring virtual presentations of the five finalists selected this year. September 24-26 is the virtual festival, presented via livestream on Garry Marshall Theatre YouTube.



The 2021 Virtual New Works Festival includes Sapience by Diana Burbano, directed by Fran de Leon; Best Little Youth Theatre in Lexington by Jordan Beswick, directed by Mary Jo DuPrey; Affinity Lunch Minutes by Nick Malakhow, directed by Nancy Cheryll Davis-Bellamy; Pangea by Scott Sickles, directed by Rob Nagle; Memories of Overdevelopment by Caridad Svich (Developed in Future Labs at Goodman Theatre, Chicago, IL), directed by Michael John Garcés.



The Virtual New Works Festival will livestream each of the five plays featuring Los Angeles actors. Sapience Friday 9/24 at 6pm, Best Little Youth Theatre in Lexington Saturday 9/25 at 1pm, Affinity Lunch Minutes Saturday 9/25 at 6pm, Pangea Sunday 9/26 at Noon, and Memories of Overdevelopment Sunday 9/26 at 6pm. Viewers will have the opportunity to participate in a post-reading discussion with playwrights.



The 2021 festival is produced by Kimberly Arnold and Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx with Garry Marshall Theatre producer, Joseph Leo Bwarie.