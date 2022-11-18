Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GREASE Comes To La Mirada In January

GREASE will preview on Friday, January 20 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm and will run through Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Nov. 18, 2022  

GREASE Comes To La Mirada In January

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT will present the third show of their 2022-2023 season, REASE with book, music & lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, musical direction by Ryan O'Connell, choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht and directed by Kari Hayter.

GREASE will preview on Friday, January 20 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm and will run through Sunday, February 12, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

The world's best-loved rock-'n-roll musical makes a triumphant return to La Mirada Theatre to start the New Year right! After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? Bursting with hits including "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and "You're the One That I Want," this thrilling new production reignites the energy and joy of the show for a new generation. Don't miss it!

GREASE will preview on Friday, January 20 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, January 21 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, February 12, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, January 22 at

6:30 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, February 4 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, January 26 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, February 9 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $19 - $90 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.




Interview: Playwright Jim Leonard on the L.A. premiere of ANATOMY OF GRAY Photo
Interview: Playwright Jim Leonard on the L.A. premiere of ANATOMY OF GRAY
Jim Leonard has published eight plays, including The Diviners, And They Dance Real Slow in Jackson, and Battle Hymn, with his theatrical honors including the Outer Critics Circle Award, an Ovation Award, the Dramatists Guild Award, and an LA Weekly Award for best play.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Highlands Church This Holiday Season Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Highlands Church This Holiday Season
Highlands presents A Christmas Carol from December 9th through December 17th, 2022.
Review: Overwhelming Splendor Arrives with MOULIN ROUGE! at OCs Segerstrom Center Photo
Review: Overwhelming Splendor Arrives with MOULIN ROUGE! at OC's Segerstrom Center
Loosely adapted from Baz Luhrmann's 1999 hit movie, the campy, sensory overload that is the Tony Award-winning stage adaptation of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL---now playing at OC's Segerstrom Center for the Arts through November 27, 2022---is an entertaining pop-music-tinged feast for the senses.
Karyl Lynn Burns Retires as Artistic Director of Rubicon Theatre After 25 Years Photo
Karyl Lynn Burns Retires as Artistic Director of Rubicon Theatre After 25 Years
Rubicon Producing Artistic Director and Co-Founder Karyl Lynn Burns retired from the company on Sunday, November 13, following the acclaimed sold-out run of In the Heights.

More Hot Stories For You


A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Highlands Church This Holiday SeasonA CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Highlands Church This Holiday Season
November 17, 2022

Highlands presents A Christmas Carol from December 9th through December 17th, 2022.
Karyl Lynn Burns Retires as Artistic Director of Rubicon Theatre After 25 YearsKaryl Lynn Burns Retires as Artistic Director of Rubicon Theatre After 25 Years
November 17, 2022

Rubicon Producing Artistic Director and Co-Founder Karyl Lynn Burns retired from the company on Sunday, November 13, following the acclaimed sold-out run of In the Heights.
Suzanna Guzmán & Candice Heiden to Host L.A. COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION on Christmas EveSuzanna Guzmán & Candice Heiden to Host L.A. COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION on Christmas Eve
November 17, 2022

The Music Center, and PBS SoCal and KCET, have announced the hosts and performers for this year’s L.A. County Holiday Celebration, a one-of-a-kind, free holiday spectacular that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 1959.
Audible Inc. & Goop Strike Multi-Project Development DealAudible Inc. & Goop Strike Multi-Project Development Deal
November 17, 2022

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced a multi-project worldwide development deal with lifestyle brand, goop. Four titles have been greenlit under a new The Goop Pursuit banner.
Inland Pacific Ballet's NUTCRACKER Returns To The IE With Special Guest Soloists Inland Pacific Ballet's NUTCRACKER Returns To The IE With Special Guest Soloists
November 17, 2022

Experience the magic of the holidays with family and friends at southern California's most spectacular production of The Nutcracker from critically acclaimed Inland Pacific Ballet.