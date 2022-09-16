GMCLA Announces Season 44, Featuring Motown, Women and Disney

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles has announced its Season 44, which celebrates Motown, women, and the music of Disney. GMCLA will return to Glendale's Alex Theatre for the first two concerts of the season, starting with an all-new wintertime tradition: A Motown Holiday, featuring beloved hit songs from Motown legends. The second concert in March is titled I'm With Her and celebrates the music of powerhouse female artists. The season concludes in June with the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pride in Concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall, a show which features the Chorus performing classic Disney music with a 25-piece orchestra and video projection. All concerts will be conducted by GMCLA's Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison. Season 44 packages are on sale at GMCLA.org.

"With these three big programs, the Chorus will perform some of the most beloved music ever written that takes us in exciting new directions," said GMCLA Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. "We are thrilled to be back at Alex Theatre paying tribute to Motown and iconic female singers and songwriters. And we can't wait to bring Disney Pride in Concert to Walt Disney Concert Hall - the recent Boston Gay Men's Chorus premiere was a sold-out sensation. Now Los Angles can see it performed by GMCLA at Walt Disney Concert Hall and that is pretty amazing!"

A MOTOWN HOLIDAY

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 8PM and Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at 2PM

Alex Theatre in Glendale

GMCLA's annual holiday spectacular is a massive choral tribute to Motown's beloved hits and holiday music that captured a generation and continues to live on. The Chorus will sing and dance the season's greatest from the greats of Motown and beyond: The Temptations, The Supremes, The Ronettes, Donny Hathaway, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson 5, The Weather Girls, Martha and the Vandellas, and so much more from the best of Motown!

I'M WITH HER

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8PM and Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2PM

Alex Theatre in Glendale

GMCLA celebrates boundary breaking women - singers and songwriters who changed the game and those who are still changing it! Aretha, Madonna, Beyoncé, Gaga, Diana, Cyndi, Pink, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Sister Rosetta Tharp, Dua Lipa, Janis Joplin, Annie Lennox, Laura Nyro, Stevie Nicks, Carole King, Tina Turner, Billie Eilish,plus a commissioned work from Grammy-winning composer Sharon Farber sung by GMCLA and Vox Femina, and a special tribute to legend Diane Warren. Production numbers round out this extravaganza where the Chorus sings, dances, and struts like only a GMCLA women's tribute can!

DISNEY PRIDE IN CONCERT

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8PM and Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3PM

Walt Disney Concert Hall in Downtown Los Angeles

Disney's beloved songs are reimagined in a celebration of Pride at Walt Disney Concert Hall! Accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra and stunning video projections, GMCLA performs the music of iconic films like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins, as well as modern classics like Coco, Zootopia, and Wreck-It Ralph,and many more. The magical music of Disney Parks will round out this multimedia extravaganza. Solos and personal stories add connection to Disney's timeless and universal stories making this a truly magical experience.

GMCLA Season 44 packages are now available at GMCLA.org. Single ticket on-sales will be announced at a later date.

Programs and artists for GMCLA Season 44 are subject to change.

GMCLA Season 44 concerts A Motown Holiday and I'm With Her will perform at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203. For more information on visiting the Alex Theatre, visit AlexTheatre.org. The concert finale Disney Pride in Concert will be held at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. For more information on visiting Walt Disney Concert Hall, visit LAPhil.com.