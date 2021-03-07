Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department Hosts High School Theatre Festival Virtually

Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department has announced that the High School Theatre Festival will be hosted virtually this year. Due to Covid-19, they have decided that it would be best to keep a safe distance.

Things will be a little different this year, but the university still wants high school students to have the opportunity to perform and showcase their work!

From November 9th, 2020 until January 15th, 2021 high school instructors apply online and are issued a login & password to register students in performance and design categories by January 29th, 2021 .

Students may participate in a maximum of two (2) performance categories and one (1) design category. Once approved, performance students will record their scene(s) and submit them. Design students will submit all required design paperwork and pictures. Submissions will be accepted until 11:59pm on Friday March 5th, 2021. Please send all submissions to theatrefestival@fullcoll.edu

Please check out the Video Guidelines page for more information on recording and sending in video performances.

Workshops will be held online on Saturday March 27th, 2021 (times TBD).

After Results are tabulated on March 27th, 2021, awards will be presented (1st-5th place) to winners in Performance categories and (1st - 3rd place) in Design categories at a formal Virtual Awards Ceremony at 2pm.

Submissions are due by 11:59pm on March 5th. For information on registration please contact Alex Eastman at aeastman@fullcoll.edu or (714) 992-7186.