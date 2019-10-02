Full Company Announced For World Premiere Of TROY

Hero Theatre announced the full company for its upcoming production of Troy by Amina Henry. The production will be directed by Hero's Artistic Director, Elisa Bocanegra.

The production stars Jack Landrón, Mildred Marie Langford, Gwendolyn McCann-Mulamba, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Adam Mendez Jr., Larrieux Ross, and DeForrest Taylor. Rounding out the ensemble are Ryan Hardge and Shakira Reedus.

The creative team includes Anthony Aguilar (Lighting Design), Maggie Dick (Costume Design), Jeremy J. Lee (Sound Design), Christopher Scott Murillo (Set Design), and T.J. Keanu Tario (Composer).

Troy, a musical riff on Euripides' The Trojan Women, chronicles the story of a single-mother struggling to save her family from homelessness amidst rent-increases in her neighborhood. Troy is inspired by true stories of homeless families in Los Angeles. It is a Hero Theatre commission.

Troy was made possible in part by support from The Hitz Foundation and The David Lee Foundation.

Performances begin November 7th and run through November 17th at the Rosenthal Theater at Inner City Arts.

For tickets and more information about Hero Theatre, visit herotheatre.org.





