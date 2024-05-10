Full Cast Announced for Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID At La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment presents Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, with book by Doug Wright, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, musical direction by Brent Crayon, choreography by John MacInnis, and direction by Glenn Casale.

Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID will preview on Friday, May 31 at 8 pm & Saturday, June 1 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, June 1 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, June 23, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID is a gloriously magical love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, this perfect-for-the-whole family, fishy-fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The Cast of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID features: Leianna Weaver as “Ariel,” Coleman Cummings as “Prince Eric,” Trent Mills as “King Triton,” Dana Orange as “Sebastian,” Kevin Kulp as “Flounder,” Quintan Craig as “Scuttle,” Regina Le Vert as “Ursula,” Mitchell Lam Hau as “Flotsam,” Christopher Diem as “Jetsam,” Jeff Skowron as “Chef Louis/Pilot,” and Kevin Symons as “Grimsby.” The Ensemble features (in alphabetical order): Kevin Corte, Katie Cruz, Cristyn Dang, Daniel Dawson, Andrea Dobbins, Christopher Ho, Michael James, Kurt Kemper, Edgar Lopez, Tayler Mettra, Neema Muteti, Madison Miyuki Sprague, and Candace J. Washington. Swings are Josh Zacher and Helen Tait.

GLENN CASALE (Direction) directed The King and I as his most recent critically-acclaimed production for La Mirada Theatre. Broadway: Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby (Tony Award nomination, Best Revival), which was filmed by A&E and garnered two Emmy Awards. Off-Broadway: Dragapella at Studio 54 (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Best Production). International: for Media Lane Entertainment, Hello Dolly, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Disney's Beauty and the Beast (The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and Russia), The Wiz. National Tours: Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Disney's The Little Mermaid and Camelot. Los Angeles: Wrestlers starring Mark Harmon and George Clooney, From the Top starring Carol Burnett (Ovation Award-winning Best Musical), Anything Goes starring Rachel York, Brent Barrett, Sally Struthers, and The Prisoner of Second Avenue starring Fred Willard with Jason Alexander. Mr. Casale serves an as artistic consultant and as a director for Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento. Television: ABC's “The Faculty” starring Meredith Baxter, “The Wayans Brothers” for the WB.

JOHN MacINNIS (Choreography) was the choreographer of Disney's The Little Mermaid that ran in Japan, Holland, and Russia. His production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast ran for ten years in five European countries. He was the director/choreographer for both the Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes from 1998-2001 and the Winter Olympic Medals Ceremonies at the 2002 and 2010 games. John is the associate choreographer of the Broadway productions of The Book of Mormon, Aladdin and the 2023 Tony award-winner for Best Choreography, Some Like It Hot. Other credits include associate choreographer of Broadway's Mean Girls, The Prom, and Something Rotten.

BRENT CRAYON (Musical Direction) is a music director and pianist based in Los Angeles. Favorite productions include the world premieres of John Bucchino's It's Only Life, Cinco Paul's Bubble Boy, and Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots. Brent can be seen and heard in McCoy Rigby and La Mirada Theatre's production of A Night With Janis Joplin streaming on Broadway HD.

DOUG WRIGHT (Book) has been honored with the GLAAD Media Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama League Award, and Lucille Lortel Award for I Am My Own Wife. His screen adaptation of Quills was named Best Picture by the National Board of Review and nominated for three Academy Awards. Doug was cited by the American Academy of Arts and Letters and awarded the Tolerance Prize from the Kulturforum Europa. Currently, he serves on the board of the New York Theatre Workshop and as Secretary on the Dramatists Guild Council. Works include: Interrogating the Nude (1998), Quills (1995) Unwrap Your Candy (2001), I Am My Own Wife (2003), Grey Gardens (book) (2006), The Little Mermaid (book) (2007), and The Pavilion (2009).

ALAN MENKEN (Music) has composed many iconic scores for the theater, including God Bless You Mr. Rosewater, Little Shop of Horrors, Real Life Funnies, Atina: Evil Queen of the Galaxy, Kicks, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, Beauty and the Beast, A Christmas Carol, Weird Romance, King David, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame, The Little Mermaid, Sister Act, Leap of Faith, Aladdin, and Newsies. His film credits include Little Shop of Horrors, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame,Hercules, Life With Mikey, Lincoln, Home on the Range, Noel, Enchanted, Shaggy Dog, Tangled, and Mirror, Mirror. He has also written songs for Rocky V, Home Alone 2, and Captain America. He has won 8 Oscars (19 nominations), 11 Grammys (including “Song of the Year”), 7 Golden Globes, Tony (plus 4 nominations), Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, New York Drama Critics, Olivier, London's Evening Standard Award, and Drama League awards. Honors include Songwriter's Hall of Fame, Doctorates from New York University and University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

HOWARD ASHMAN (Lyrics) is best known as a pivotal creative mind behind the renaissance of Disney animation and his work on The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast (which is dedicated to "Our friend, Howard Ashman, who gave a Mermaid her voice and a Beast his soul…"). Ashman's first love was theater. Ashman was a founder of off-off-Broadway's renowned WPA Theater, where he conceived, wrote and directed God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, as well as the classic musical, Little Shop of Horrors (both with music by Alan Menken). In 1986, he wrote and directed the Broadway musical Smile (music by Marvin Hamlisch). Lamented as a lost treasure of the 1980's theater scene, Smile remains popular on high school and college campuses throughout the country. Howard Ashman died in 1991 from complications of AIDS. For more information, please visit howardashman.com.

GLENN SLATER (Lyrics) co-created Disney's 2010 worldwide smash Tangled (2011 Grammy Winner, 2010 Oscar, Golden Globe nominee), as well as the Broadway and international hit musicals Sister Act (2011 Tony nominee, Best Score), The Little Mermaid (2008 Tony nominee, Best Score; Grammy nominee, Best Cast Album), and School of Rock (2015). With longtime collaborator Alan Menken, he is Executive Producer and Lyricist for the ABC-TV musical comedy series Galavant and has also written songs for the Disney animated film Home on the Range (2004) and the Broadway musical Leap of Faith (Tony nominee, Best Musical, 2012). In the West End, Glenn provided both book and lyrics for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies (2010 Olivier nominee, Best Musical), the sequel to Phantom of the Opera. Other work includes an Emmy-nominated song for the ABC-TV comedy The Neighbors (2013), and the stage revue Newyorkers at The Manhattan Theatre Club (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations). Glenn is the recipient of the prestigious Kleban Award for Lyrics, the ASCAP/Richard Rogers New Horizons Award, and the Jonathan Larson Award. He is an alumnus of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop, and a member of both ASCAP and the Dramatists' Guild.

The Design Team for Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID is as follows: Lighting Design by Charlie Morrison; Sound Design by Julie Ferrin; Costume Coordination by Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig Design by Kaitlin Yagen; Make-Up Design by Madison Medrano; Properties Supervisor is Kevin Williams; Flying Sequences Coordinator is Paul Rubin. The Casting Director is Lindsay Brooks. The Production Stage Manager is Talia Krispel.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID will preview on Friday, May 31 at 8 pm & Saturday, June 1 at 2 pm. It will open on Saturday, June 1 at 8 pm (Press Opening) and run through Sunday, June 23, 2024, at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm; and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, June 2 at 6:30 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, June 20 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $22 - $129 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available.

$19 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre. LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is FREE.

