French Riviera Film Festival Announces 2020 Winning Shorts

Winners include Oddly Popular, Refugee, Just A Moment, Film Me and more.

The second annual French Riviera Film Festival announced its 2020 winners at a star-studded, virtual awards ceremony held live from The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 19.

"Due to the pandemic, we could not hold our festival and awards this year live in Cannes," comments festival co-founder Nicole Muj. "We were delighted to partner with the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel to host our awards virtually. It was the perfect solution and we hope to continue this collaboration with the French Riviera Film Festival in the future. After all, Cannes and Beverly Hills are Sister Cities."

The award recipients are: https://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/winners-2020/

Lifetime Achievement Award: Larry Namer

Special Industry Award: Sue Vicory

Best Director: Brandt Andersen (Refugee)

Best Actress: Yasmine Al Massri (Refugee)

Best Actor: Amos Nzamba (Zoo)

Best Drama Short: Refugee

Best Comedy Short: Oddly Popular

Best Documentary Short: The Power of Beauty

Best Experimental Short: Huo Zhe

Best Animation Short: The Bird & the Whale

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Short: Just A Moment

Best Fashion Short: Film Me

Best Music Video: anpu-ZOEA and Childhood

"We're extremely impressed by the quality of submissions we received for this year's festival," says festival co-founder Gotham Chandna. "We're delighted to celebrate all of the talented filmmakers, award winners and finalists, at our virtual ceremony, and by holding our festival online this year, so that film lovers around the globe can enjoy their wonderful shorts."

French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) and PlayPlay.tv, premier digital video streaming service for the performing arts, this year partnered to present the second annual installment of the festival. Due to the uncertainty surrounding public events due to the global health crisis, FRFF, which usually is held in Cannes during the time period of the famous film festival, was held online on https://playplay.tv/frff2020 (https://playplay.tv/patron/-French-Riviera-Film-Festival) on September 18 and 19.

Over the two days, FRFF celebrated short film and short-form content from around the globe and featured the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries.

FESTIVAL PASSES Available Here Until Wednesday, September 23, 2020: https://playplay.tv/frff2020 (https://playplay.tv/patron/-French-Riviera-Film-Festival)

The full schedule is available at: https://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/frff-2020-program/

Link to official trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-9VNE2B9YM

FRFF also featured a virtual Women Filmmakers Showcase to start off the festival on September 18. The panel was moderated by Women Documentary Filmmakers founder Sue Vicory, and featured panelists filmmaker/photographer/author Francesca Andre, filmmaker Eeva Mägi and writer/entrepreneur/filmmaker Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest.

To watch the panel, please visit: https://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/wfs2020/

The festival culminated with a special, virtual gala awards ceremony, on September 19, streamed live from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel on www.frenchrivierafilmfestival.com and partner platforms. EverTalk TV's Jezlan Moyet hosted the event, along with presenters Tony Potts and Shalini Vadhera Potts and Emmy-winning actor Vincent DePaul, with special musical performances by DJ Gotta, Marina V. and Grammy winner Paulina Aguirre. Best Actress winner Yasmine Al Massri, Best Director winner Brandt Andersen and Lifetime Achievement recipient E! founder Larry Namer were also in attendance.

To watch the awards ceremony, please visit: https://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/awards2020

