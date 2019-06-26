Fountain Theatre and East West Players Present HANNAH AND THE DREAD GAZEBO

Creation myths and family histories meld in a wildly theatrical, startling new comedy that explores what it means to walk the edge between cultures. The Fountain Theatre, in association with East West Players and with generous support form the S. Mark Taper Foundation, presents the California premiere of Hannah and the Dread Gazebo by Jiehae Park. Los Angeles Drama Critic's Circle Award-winner Jennifer Chang (Vietgone) directs for anAug. 17 opening at theFountain Theatre in East Hollywood, near Koreatown, where performances continue through Sept. 22.



Set in NYC and Korea in the winter of 2011, just before the death of Kim Jong Il, Hannah and the Dread Gazebo takes Hannah's Korean American family on a surreal, funny and heartbreaking adventure back to their roots in South and North Korea and the forbidden Demilitarized Zone that divides them.



"The play is a funny-tragic look at what it means to be caught in between," says Park. "The characters are striving to reconcile the contradictions of their immigrant lives: North/South, past/future, coming/going."



Thirty-something Hannah, played by Monica Hong (Ivanov at the Mint Theater in NYC,Please Stand By at Actor's Playpen in LA), is two weeks away from becoming a board-certified neurologist when she receives a FedEx box from her grandmother with two things inside: a 100% bona-fide-heart's-desire-level wish - and a suicide note. Hannah's father (Hahn Cho, recently seen on TV in For the People, Magnum P.I., Swedish Dicks) and mother (Elaine Kao - upcoming feature film Paper Tigers, recurring on Netflix's No Good Nick) have already moved back to South Korea to be near Grandma at the Sunrise Dewdrop Apartment City for Senior Living, which sits right on the edge of the DMZ. Meanwhile, Hannah's slacker brother, Dang (Gavin Lee, whose credits include Blood, written and directed by Robert Allan Ackerman, and a recurring role on Fox's The Orville) bonds over music with a student activist played by Wonjung Kim (Korea Musical Award for Best Actress, Ovation nominee for The Last Empress in L.A). In this strange and wonderful play that is a mix of unexpected whimsy, delightful comedy, profound despair and more than a little bit of magic, actress Jully Lee (Ladies at Boston Court, tokyo fish story at South Coast Rep) appears in many forms.



Helping make that magic happen is the Magic Castle's Dominik Krzanowski, who will create original illusions for the production.



Hannah and the Dread Gazebo premiered at the 2017 Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, where the Mail Tribune called it "blisteringly original, acerbically funny, powerfully dramatic and deeply thought-provoking... If you're keen to have your mind expanded by an evening of theater that is not going to be comparable to anything you'll see anytime soon,Hannah and the Dread Gazebo is a good place to start." Last week, the American Theatre Critics Association announced that Hannah has been selected as one of three finalists for its prestigious Francesca Primus Prize, sponsored by ATCA and the Francesca Ronnie Primus Foundation.



"I saw the world premiere in Ashland and was completely charmed by the play," says Fountain Theatre co-artistic director Stephen Sachs. "I was enchanted by its whimsical, dreamlike surprises, and truly moved by its poignant revelation of a grandmother, mother and daughter relationship. Once the lights came up and the performance was over, I knew I wanted to present it at the Fountain."



Sachs continues, "The Fountain is committed to diversity and inclusion, which makes this first-time partnership with East West Players very meaningful. It's an invigorating sharing of resources, artists and audiences benefiting both companies and the communities we serve."



"We are honored to partner with the Fountain on this production," agrees East West Players artistic director Snehal Desai. "EWP first did a reading of the play in 2013, also directed by Jennifer Chang. The Fountain is a theater whose work and mission I have always admired; this seemed like the perfect project for our two companies to collaborate on, with its mix of humor, theatricality and timeliness."



The creative team for Hannah and the Dread Gazebo also includes scenic and video designer Yee Eun Nam, lighting designer Rebecca Bonebrake, sound designer/composerHoward Ho, costume designer Ruoxuan Li and props designer Michael Allen Angel. The production stage manager is Bryan P. Clements.



Jiehae Park's plays include peerless (Yale Rep premiere, upcoming in NY at Primary Stages), Hannah and the Dread Gazebo (Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Here We Are Here(Sundance Theater-Makers residency, Berkeley Rep's Ground Floor, Princess Grace Works-in-Progress @ Baryshnikov Arts Center), The Aves (McCarter Spotlight Series) and contributions to Wondrous Strange(Humana/Actor's Theatre of Louisville). Her work has been developed through the Soho Rep Writer-Director Lab, The Public's Emerging Writers Group, p73, Playwrights Horizons, NYTW, Atlantic, Old Globe, Dramatists Guild Fellowship, Ojai, BAPF, CTG Writers Workshop, Banff Playwrights Lab, ACT New Strands, and Ma-Yi Writers Lab. Awards: Leah Ryan, Princess Grace, Weissberger, ANPF Women's Invitational; two years on the Kilroys List. Commissions: Playwrights Horizons, Yale Rep, Geffen, OSF, Williamstown, MTC/Sloan. Residencies: MacDowell, Yaddo, Hedgebrook, McCarter/Sallie B. Goodman. She is a NYTW Usual Suspect, Lincoln Center New Writer in Residence, former Hodder Fellow, and current New Dramatists. As a performer recently: Ripe Time/Naomi Iizuka's adaptation of Haruki Murakami's Sleep (BAM Next Wave, Yale Rep); Celine Song's Endlings (A.R.T.). She was a staff writer on season one of Marvel's Runaways and currently teaches Playwriting at Princeton University. BA, Amherst; MFA, UCSD.



Jennifer Chang won the 2019 LADCC award for excellence in direction for her work on the Los Angeles premiere of Qui Nguyen's Vietgone. She was a 2018 Drama League New York directing fellow and was the assistant director for the Broadway world premiere ofBernhardt/Hamlet by Theresa Rebeck starring Janet McTeer. Ms Chang's multi-disciplinary work has been honored with Ovation, LA Weekly and the Stage Scene LA awards, among others. She is a founding member of Chalk Repertory Theatre where she served as artistic producing director and produced, directed and acted in numerous plays over the course of eight seasons. Upcoming directing credits include Where the Mountain Meets the Moon at South Coast Repertory and The Time of Your Life at Antaeus Theatre Company. Select directing credits include Death & Cockroaches by Eric Reyes Loo (Chalk Rep at Circle X/ Atwater Village Theatre); 53% Of by Stephanie Del Rosso and Birds of North America by Anna Moench for the Wagner New Play Festival; Animals Out of Paper at East West Players (Los Angeles Times "Critics Pick"); Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them for Artists at Play (GLAAD Media Award and Ovation-nominated); and Residence Elsewhere, commemorating the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 at the Japanese American National Museum. She is very active in the development of new plays with The Geffen Playhouse, Chance Theater, Circle X Theatre Company, EST/LA, Playwrights Arena and East West Players.



The Fountain Theatre is one of the most successful intimate theaters in Los Angeles, providing a creative home for multi-ethnic theater and dance artists. The Fountain has won hundreds of awards, and Fountain projects have been seen across the U.S. and internationally. Recent highlights include all-star readings of Ms. Smith Goes to Washingtonand All the President's Men at Los Angeles City Hall and the inclusion of the Fountain'sCitizen: An American Lyric in the Music Center's Our L.A. Voices festival at Grand Park. The Fountain's 2018 productions of The Chosen and Arrival & Departure each enjoyed months-long sold out runs and was named a Los Angeles Times "Critic's Choice." The company's West Coast premiere of Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living, was named to the Los Angeles Times' "Best of 2018" list. Its most recent production, Daniel's Husband, was named a Los Angeles Times "Critic's Choice" and is currently enjoying an extended, sold-out run.



As the nation's premier Asian American theater organization, East West Players produces artistic work and educational programs that foster dialogue exploring Asian Pacific Islander (API) experiences. Founded in 1965, at a time when APIs faced limited or no opportunities to see their experiences reflected outside of stereotypical and demeaning caricatures in the American landscape, EWP not only ensures that API stories are told, but works to increase access, inclusion, and representation in the economy.



Hannah and the Dread Gazebo runs Aug. 17 through Sept. 22, with performances onFridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.; and Mondays at 8 p.m. (no 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Aug. 17; dark Monday, Aug. 19). Three preview performances will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 14; Thursday, Aug. 15; and Friday, Aug. 16, all at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$45; Pay-What-You-Want seating is available every Monday night in addition to regular seating (subject to availability). The Fountain Theatre is located at 5060 Fountain Avenue (at Normandie) in Los Angeles. Secure, on-site parking is available for $5. The Fountain Theatre is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible. Patrons are invited to relax before and after the show at the Fountain's indoor/outdoor café. For reservations and information, call (323) 663-1525 or go to www.FountainTheatre.com.





