Former Pussycat Dolls' Carmit Bachar to Join Broadway Theatre Project As Celebrity Guest Artist

Former Pussycat Dolls' Carmit Bachar will be coaching selected students attending this year's summer intensive musical theatre training-"Shaping The Artist" and will be teaching a multi-disciplinary approach to commercial pop performance.

Carmit will be performing a mini-medley of some of the songs from Pussycat Dolls and engage the students in the movements that will prepare them to audition to an upbeat tempo song.

Carmit states " I was honored to be asked to teach at BTP a few years ago and it was a fantastic experience for me coming back into the world of workshopping and digging into the craft. I'm excited to be back this summer to go back into the "lab" with the students and watch the wonderful process of them learning and growing".

Debra McWaters, Co-artisitic director of the Broadway Theatre Project states "The students love her. She's got so much to offer them and she is an amazing addition to our Summer Intensive. Carmit gives them real hands-on training in so many areas of performance. Her results were profound the last time she was here, so we are truly excited to see her magic again!"

The Broadway Theatre Project summer intensive-"Shaping The Artist" will be held at the South Florida College of the Arts June 19th-29th 2024. This is an opportunity for 12-15 select students to work 10 days and evenings with accomplished performers, creatives, casting directors toward the development of individual artistry and creativity at an elevated level of technique.

Broadway Theatre Project

is a summer training institute that was co-founded in 1991 by Tony Award winning dancer, Ann Reinking and her associate, President and BTP Co-Artistic Director Debra McWaters.

Entertainer, host and creative Carmit Bachar is the sultry voiced, red-haired beauty known as one of the original members of the multi-platinum, Grammy nominated, recording group The Pussycat Dolls. They rose to international fame as a pop sensation with chart-topping hit singles like "Dontcha", "Buttons", "Stickwitchu" and "Beep".

As a professional dancer, she has graced the stage with Beyonce, Michael and Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah, No Doubt and Ricky Martin as the "La Vida Loca Girl".

Carmit is an advocate for the LGBTQIA community and is a fixture on the yearly Pride circuit known for her high energy performances. Carmit is a proud mom to Keala Rose and continues to carve her lane in this new landscape of the industry. Her next move...Broadway!

For more information visit www.BroadwayTheatreProject.com