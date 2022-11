First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Shelley Cooper - I WANNA FALL IN LOVE - Stephanie Feury Studio Theater 11%

Eli Hans - OUT OF THE BLUE - A MIRACULOUS MUSICAL - Zephyr Theater 8%

Lisa Pezik - TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Whitefire Theater 7%

Rebecca McGlynn - ASEXUALITY THE SOLO MUSICAL - Studio/Stag 6%

Mariah Rose Faith Casillas - SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE - Cupcake at the Majestic 6%

Winston Peacock - AN EVENING AT THE STARDUST LOUNGE - Cabrillo Playhouse 6%

Amanda McBroom - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Feinstein's at Vitello's 5%

Tyler Tafolla - SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE - The Hollywood Majestic 5%

Sam Harris - OPENLY GRAY - Catalina Jazz Club 5%

Austin Nation - BECOMING AUSTIN NATION - Renberg Theater 4%

Randy Calcetas - AN EVENING AT THE STARDUST LOUNGE - Cabrillo Playhouse 3%

Becky Feldman - TIGHT: SEXY STORIES ABOUT PELVIC PAIN - Studio/Stage 3%

Bonnie He - A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE - Broadwater Black Box 3%

Jackie Beat - QUEER RADIO HOUR - Dynasty Typewriter 3%

Sharon McNight - HOLIDAZE - Feinstein's At Vitello's 3%

Susan Edwards Martin - FEARLESS FEMALES IN THE FOOTLIGHTS - Luxe Sunset Blvd. Hotel 3%

Charlotte Munson - DI LADY DI - Broadwater Black Box 2%

Carolyn Ratteray - BOTH AND (A PLAY ABOUT LAUGHING WHILE BLACK) - Boston Court Pasadena 2%

MaryLee Herrmann - SCHMALTZY & PRINCIE - Zephyr Theatre 2%

Joe Iconis & Friends - Joe Iconis AND FRIENDS - The Bourbon Room 2%

John Lloyd Young - HEART OF CHRISTMAS - Feinstein's at Vitello;s 2%

Tom Detrinis - I HATE NEW YORK - IAMA Theatre 1%

Nathan Frizzell - QUEER RADIO HOUR - Dynasty Typewriter 1%

Jaime Lyn Beatty - GLASS CEILINGS - Feinstein's At Vitello's 1%

Kristy Beauvais - THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WALK-IN CLOSET - Broadwater Main Stage 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Michaud - TEACHING A ROBOT HOW TO LOVE - Broadwater Black Box 15%

Christopher Jewell Valentin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake Theater 8%

Mellissa Schade - HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre 6%

Annie Yee - ON GOLD MOUNTAIN - LA Opera 6%

Sonya L. Randall - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 5%

Cheryl Baxter - L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 5%

Miguel Cardenas - AMERICAN IDIOT - Chance Theater 4%

Amy Morgan - RENT - Cupcake Theater 3%

April Littlejohn - VAMPIRE - The Sherry Theater 3%

Alexis Carra Girbés - DAMN YANKEES - Musical Theatre West 3%

Niko Montelibano - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Michelle Elkin - 13 - Simi Valley Cultural Center 2%

Sonya Randall - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

Melanie Lee - MAMMA MIA! - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Marissa Herrera - IN THE HEIGHTS - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Michelle Elkin - SOMETHING ROTTEN - 5 Star Theatrical 2%

Joseph - OUT OF THE BLUE - San Miguel 2%

Masa Kanome (Sword Combat Choreography) ) - SHIZUKA - 静 - The Zephyr Theatre 2%

Jennifer Matthews & Diane Makas - 42ND STREET - Rose Center Theater 2%

Corey Wright - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Musical Theater West 2%

Michael Bowers - CABARET - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Annie Yee - EVERYBODY - Antaeus 1%

Spencer Liff - DRAG THE MUSICAL - The Bourbon Room 1%

Sonya Randall - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Cypress College 1%

Jamie Torcellini & Grant Hodges - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - International City Theatre 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Atelier Abene - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Broadwater Black Box 17%

Christina Bayer - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 7%

Yukari Black - SHIZUKA - 静 - The Zephyr Theatre 6%

Michael Mullen - LA NOW AND THEN - Group Rep 5%

Bradley Allen Lock - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Torrance Theatre Company 5%

Annie Claire Hudson - RENT - Cupcake Theater 5%

Mylette Nora - CLASSIC COUPLES COUNSELING - Theatre West 5%

April Littlejohn - VAMPIRE - The Sherry Theater 4%

Amy Setterlund - DAMN YANKEES - Musical Theatre West 4%

Christina Bayer - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

Stephanie Nguyen - ASSASSINS - East West Players 3%

Christina Bayer - INTIMATE APPAREL - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

Bradley Allen Lock - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

Michael Mullen - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Studio/Stage 2%

Ariella Fiore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Nia Heinrich - CABARET - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Linda Thompson and Patrick Rogers - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - The MAIN 2%

Tom Lenk - Tilda Swinton ANSWERS AN AD ON CRAIGSLIST - Cavern club 2%

Tamarah Ashton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - West Valley Playhouse 2%

Angela M. Eads - THE DESPERATE HOURS - Lonny Chapman Theatre 2%

Michael Mullen - THE WILLD PARTY - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Mylette Nora - THE GREAT JHERI CURL DEBATE - East West Players 2%

Libby Wahlmeier - ANGELS IN AMERICA: A GAY FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES AND PART TWO: PERESTROIKA - Foolish Production Co 2%

Ally Teeples - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - P3 Theatre Company 1%

Joshua Stapel - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 1%

Best Dance Production

BALLET HISPÁNICO - Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts 63%

BODYTRAFFIC - Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts 37%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Ward - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE - Broadwater Black Box 15%

Brayden Hade and Jewell Valentin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake Theater 8%

Oliver Azcarate - HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre 7%

Bruce Kimmel - L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 6%

Rovin Jay - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 6%

Barry Pearl - 13 - Simi Valley Cultural Center 5%

Meredith Grundei - OUT OF THE BLUE, A MIRACULOUS MIRACLE - Zephyr Theatre 4%

Robert Decker - LYME DISEASE THE MUSICAL - Let Live Theater at The Actors Company 4%

Tyler Stouffer - SISTER ACT - Stage Door Repertory Theatre 4%

Brayden Hade - RENT - Cupcake Theater 4%

Cary Jordahl - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Torrance Theatre Company 4%

Rovin Jay - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

Ben Perez & Marissa Herrera - IN THE HEIGHTS - La Mirada Theatre 3%

Melanie Lee - MAMMA MIA! - The Canyon Theatre Guild 3%

Snehal Desai - ASSASSINS - East West Players 3%

Richard Israel - SOMETHING ROTTEN - 5 star Theatricals 2%

Brayden Hade - AVENUE Q - Cupcake at the Majestic 2%

Sean Gray - COMPANY - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

Luis Salgado - IN THE HEIGHTS - Rubicon Theatre Company 2%

Michael Bowers - CABARET - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Ryan O'Connor - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Greenway Court Theatre 1%

Snehal Desai - GREASE - Musical Theatre West 1%

Gino DiCapra - VINCERÒ - McCadden Place Theater 1%

Jesca Prudencio - INTERSTATE - East West Players 1%

Damien Lorton - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Gem Theater 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Damian D. Lewis - SALVAGE - Hudson Theatre 7%

Nick McDow Musleh - CLASSIC COUPLES COUNSELING - Theatre West 5%

Tor Brown and Travyz Santos Gatz - COLOROPOLIS - Loft Ensemble 5%

TOMOKO KARINA - SHIZUKA - 静 - The Zephyr Theatre 5%

April Littlejohn - VAMPIRE - The Sherry 4%

Brooke Aston Harper - INTIMATE APPAREL - Long Beach Playhouse 4%

Jim Hormel - PARAGON SPRINGS - Torrance Theatre Company 4%

Mikey Mulhearn - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Foolish Production Co/Broadwater 4%

Taubert Nadalini - COCK - DAVIDSON / VALENTINI THEATRE 4%

Jennifer Chang - EVERYBODY - Antaeus Theater Company 3%

Glenn Kelman - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Marc Antonio Pritchett - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE - SkyPilot Theatre Company 3%

Gregory Cohen & Madison Mooney - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

Stan Zimmerman - HAVE A GOOD ONE - Complex Hollywood 2%

Cate Caplin - LOBBY HERO - Elite Theatre Company 2%

Ray Connelly Gonzalez - CARRIE & FRANCINE - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Guillermo Cienfuegos - THE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - Rogue Machine 2%

Clara Rodriguez - NORMAL NOISES - The Group Repertory Theatre 2%

Bryan Rasmussen - BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY - Whitefire Theatre 2%

Thomas James O'Leary - MARVIN'S ROOM - Actors Co-op 2%

Jules Aaron - 'THE DESPERATE HOURS' - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 2%

Scarlett Kim - THE GREAT JHERI CURL DEBATE - East West Players 2%

YARI CERVAS - DESERT ROCK GARDEN - NEW VILLAGE ARTS 2%

Craig Tyrl - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - P3 Theatre Company 2%

Brett Elliott - MACBETH - Kingsmen Shakespeare Company 2%

Best Ensemble Performance

TEACHING A ROBOT HOW TO LOVE - Broadwater Black Box 11%

HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre 6%

URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 6%

RENT - Cupcake Theater 5%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - South Coast Repertory 4%

L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 4%

LYME DISEASE:THE MUSICAL - Actors Company 3%

CLASSIC COUPLES COUNSELING - Theatre West 3%

SALVAGE - Hudson Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Broadway at Music Circus 3%

OUT OF THE BLUE - San Miguel 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

ASSASSINS - East West Players 2%

VINCERÒ - McCadden Place Theater 2%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - The Hollywood Pantages Theatre 2%

HAVE A GOOD ONE - Complex Hollywood 2%

42ND STREET - Rose Center Theater 2%

TRY NOT TO THINK ABOUT IT Alice Childress - Loft Ensemble 2%

VAMPIRE - The Sherry 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - 5 Star Theatricals 2%

SPACE CAPTAIN: CAPTAIN OF SPACE - Boomstick Theatre 2%

SHIZUKA - 静 - The Zephyr Theatre 2%

SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE - The Hollywood Majestic 1%

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Foolish Production Co/Broadwater 1%

Best Immersive Production

Natasha Mercado - TREE - LGBT Center 35%

REMEMBERING THE FUTURE - The Odyssey Theatre 15%

Chloris Li - DESERT ROCK GARDEN - NEW VILLAGE ARTS 12%

LA MONOLOGUE & SONG SLAM - Zephyr Theatre / Studio For Performing Arts LA 11%

DELUSION: VALLEY OF HOLLOWS - DELUSION 11%

Morry Schorr - ALTERNATE ENDINGS - SkyPilot Theatre 10%

David Carlo - MODERN PARLOR MAGIC - Millennium Biltmore 7%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Szu-Yun Wang - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 9%

Matt Richter - SALVAGE - Hudson Theatre 6%

Donny Jackson - IN THE HEIGHTS - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 6%

David Johnson - CLASSIC COUPLES COUNSELING - Theatre West 5%

James G Smith - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake Theater 5%

Douglas Gabrielle - L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 5%

Nick Foran - OUT OF THE BLUE - Zephyr Theatre 5%

Wesley Charles Siu Muen Chew - ASSASSINS - East West Players 4%

Steve Giltner - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Torrance Theatre Company 4%

Antonio Ventura - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Chrs Caputo - INTO THE WOODS - Rose Center Theater 3%

Dan Reed - SHIZUKA - 静 - The Zephyr Theatre 3%

Wesley Charles Siu Muen Chew - THE GREAT JHERI CURL DEBATE - East West Players 3%

Douglas Gabrielle - THE DESPERATE HOURS - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 2%

Luke Moyer - TRUE WEST - THE GROUP REP 2%

David Mauer - THE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - Rogue Machine 2%

James G Smith - RENT - Cupcake Theater 2%

James (Jim) G Smith III - RENT - Cupcake at the Majestic 2%

Martha Carter - FUTURE TRIPPING - LOFT Ensemble 2%

James G Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cupcake Theater 2%

Steve Giltner - PARAGON SPRINGS - Torrance Theatre Company 1%

Donny Jackson - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Greenway Court Theatre 1%

Donny Jackson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Long Beach Playhouse 1%

Camille Roberts - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - P3 Theatre Company 1%

Beckett Zittlau-Johnson - INTO THE WOODS - New Village Arts 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aaron Wilson - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Blackwater Black box 19%

Chris Wade - HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre 9%

Richard Allen - L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 7%

Stephen Olear - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 7%

Bradley Scott Hampton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Torrance Theatre Company 7%

Colin Linden - SALVAGE - Hudson Theatre 5%

Todd Schroeder - Sam Harris: OPENLY GRAY - Catalina Jazz Club 5%

Anthony Lucca - SOMETHING ROTTEN - 5 Star Theatricals 4%

Drew Lawrence - TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Zephyr Theatre 4%

Tim Nelson - 42ND STREET - Rose Center Theater 4%

Jan Roper - GREASE - Musical Theatre West 4%

Gabby Maldonado - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Cypress College 3%

Brent Crayon - IN THE HEIGHTS - Rubicon Theatre Company 3%

Eduardo Arteaga - MAMMA MIA! - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Ryan O'Connell - THE ANDREWS BROTHERS - Musical Theatre West 2%

Marc Macalintal - ASSASSINS - East West Players 2%

Anthony Zediker - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Greenway Court Theatre 2%

Jaci Davis - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theater 2%

Robert Istad - PACIFIC CHORALE PRESENTS JOCELYN HAGEN'S THE NOTEBOOKS OF LEONARDO DA VINCI, A MULTI-MEDIA WORK FOR CHOIR, ORCHESTRA AND FILM - Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall 2%

JOHN-MARK MCGAHA - 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS - NEW VILLAGE ARTS 1%

Stephen Smith - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theater 1%

James Lent - SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE - The Hollywood Majestic 1%

Stephen Smith - SPAMALOT - Palm Canyon Theater 1%

Katrina Negrete - OLIVER! - Canyon Theatre Guild 1%

Jennifer Teague - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Canyon Theatre Guild 1%

Best Musical

TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Blackwater Black box 11%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake at the Majestic 9%

HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre 7%

URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 6%

L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 4%

TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Zephyr Theatre 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Torrance Theatre Company 4%

HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 4%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - South Coast Repertory 4%

SALVAGE - Hudson Theatre 4%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - The Hollywood Pantages Theatre 3%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Chance Theater 3%

OUT OF THE BLUE - San Miguel 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - La Mirada Theatre 3%

RENT - Cupcake Theater 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

ASEXUALITY: A SOLO MUSICAL - Studio/Stage 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - 5 Star Theatricals 2%

ASSASSINS - East West Players 2%

XANADU - Laguna Playhouse 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Stage Door Repertory Theatre 1%

SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE - The Hollywood Majestic 1%

DRAG THE MUSICAL - The Bourbon Room 1%

THE PATH TO CATHERINE - Brickhouse Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

LYME DISEASE: THE MUSICAL - Actors Company 11%

ASEXUALITY: A SOLO MUSICAL - Studio/Stage 7%

DRAG THE MUSICAL - The Bourbon Room 6%

OUT OF THE BLUE - A MIRACULOUS MUSICAL - Zephyr Theater 6%

SALVAGE - Hudson Theatre 6%

TALES OF THE LONG BEACH PLAYHOUSE - Long Beach Playhouse 5%

VAMPIRE - The Sherry Theater 4%

NORMAL NOISES - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 4%

THE CONCRETE JUNGLE - LOFT Ensemble 4%

TO BAH OR NOT TO BAH HUMBUG - Curmudgeon Productions 4%

SPACE CAPTAIN: CAPTAIN OF SPACE - Boomstick Theatre 4%

WICKED SOUL IN CHERRY HILL - Geffen Playhouse 3%

SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE - The Hollywood Majestic 3%

HAVE A GOOD ONE - Complex Hollywood 3%

THE GREAT JHERI CURL DEBATE - East West Players 2%

SHIZUKA - 静 - The Zephyr Theatre 2%

SINGING REVOLUTION - The Broadwater - Mainstage 2%

TRY NOT TO THINK OF IT Alice Childress - Loft Ensemble 2%

THE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - Rogue Machine 2%

QUARANTINE BREAKUP - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE - Skypilot Theatre Company 2%

INTERSTATE - East West Players 2%

THE SANDMAN - The MAIN 2%

A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE - The Broadwater Black Box 1%

DI LADY DI - Broadwater Black Box 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

Margie Mays - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake Theater 10%

Aliza Pearl - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Broadwater Black Box 8%

Natasha Reese - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Long Beach Playhouse 6%

Kelby McClellan - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Broadwater Black Box 4%

Angela Wildflower - THE COLOR PURPLE - Broadway At Music Circus 4%

Cruz St James - HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre 4%

Todd Risenmay - LYME DISEASE: THE MUSICAL - Actors Company 3%

Christopher Jewell Valentin - RENT - Cupcake Theater 3%

Danika Masi - L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 3%

Amma Osei - THE COLOR PURPLE - Broadway At Music Circus 3%

Fadeke Oparinde - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

Diego Huerta-Gutierrez - FRANK N FURTER - The Rocky Horror Show 2%

Chris Tiernan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

Renee Cohen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake at the Majestic 2%

Jessica Reiner-Harris - THE PATH TO CATHERINE - Brickhouse Theatre 2%

Derek Rubiano - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

Lesli Margheritta - DAMN YANKEES - Musical Theatre West 2%

Zachary Balagot - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

Courtney Reed - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - The Hollywood Pantages Theatre 1%

Lexi Collins - AVENUE Q - Cupcake at the Majestic 1%

Monika Peña - GREASE - Musical Theatre West 1%

Gedde Watanabe - ASSASSINS - East West Players 1%

Daniel Hartman - HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre 1%

Jacqueline Lorraine Shoefield - IN THE HEIGHTS - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 1%

Sarah Azcarate - HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Adam Kantor - THE INHERITANCE - Geffen Playhouse 7%

David Atkinson - SALVAGE - Hudson Theatre 5%

Constance Mellors - CLASSIC COUPLES COUNSELING - Theatre West 5%

Katy Laughlin - TRY NOT TO THINK OF IT Alice Childress - Loft Ensemble 4%

Garret Engle - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Sean Hemeon - COCK - DAVIDSON / VALENTINI THEATRE 3%

William Wilson - TRUE WEST - THE GROUP REP 3%

Michael Mullen - CLUE - Kentwood 3%

Meredith Miranda - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Long Beach Theatre Company 2%

Richard Van Slyke - SPACE CAPTAIN: CAPTAIN OF SPACE - Boomstick Theatre 2%

Gregory Blair - ANGELS IN AMERICA: A GAY FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES AND PART TWO: PERESTROIKA - Broadwater Black Box 2%

TOMOKO KARINA - SHIZUKA - 静 - The Zephyr Theatre 2%

Alisha Elaine Anderson - INTIMATE APPAREL - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

James Lemire - TRUE WEST - THE GROUP REP 2%

Chelsea Greer - QUARANTINE BREAKUP - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Amanda Talamantez - VAMPIRE - The Sherry Theater 2%

Ryun Yu - THE GREAT JHERI CURL DEBATE - East West Players 2%

Linda Thompson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - The MAIN 2%

Michael Mullen - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

Tamarah Ashton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - West Valley Playhouse 2%

Alec Fraser - VAMPIRE - The Sherry Theater 2%

Joyful Raven - BREED OR BUST - Zephyr Theatre 1%

Erin Hollander - UNCLE VANYA - Santa Paula Theater Center 1%

Andre Keir - SHIZUKA - 静 - The Zephyr Theatre 1%

Alex Neher - THE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - Rogue Machine 1%

Best Play

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Long Beach Playhouse 5%

TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Zephyr Theatre 5%

SALVAGE - Hudson Theatre 5%

OUT OF THE BLUE - San Miguel 4%

CLASSIC COUPLES COUNSELING - Theatre West 4%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Long Beach Playhouse 4%

THE INHERITANCE - Geffen Playhouse 4%

SPACE CAPTAIN: CAPTAIN OF SPACE - Boomstick Theatre 4%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Torrance Theatre Company 4%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Foolish Production Co / Broadwater Black Box 3%

VAMPIRE - The Sherry Theater 3%

THE CONCRETE JUNGLE - Loft Ensemble 3%

TRUE WEST - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 3%

SCHMALTZY & PRINCIE - Zephyr Theatre 3%

HAVE A GOOD ONE - Complex Hollywood 2%

C*CK - DAVIDSON / VALENTINI THEATRE 2%

SHIZUKA - 静 - The Zephyr Theatre 2%

THE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - Rogue Machine 2%

PARAGON SPRINGS - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - West Valley Playhouse 2%

THE GREAT JHERI CURL DEBATE - East West Players 2%

MACBETH - Kingsmen Shakespeare Company 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Conejo Players 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

CARRIE & FRANCINE - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Best Production of an Opera

ON GOLD MOUNTAIN - LA Opera 51%

RETURN TO THE FUTURE - Odyssey theater 25%

JACARANDA'S CONCERT PREMIERE OF ARKHIPOV BY COMPOSER PETER KNELL AND LIBRETTIST STEPHANIE FLEISCHMANN - Kirk Douglas Theatre 24%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Scaglione - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 8%

Brayden Hade - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake Theater 8%

Cary Jordahl - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Torrance Theatre Company 7%

Joél Daavid - SALVAGE - Hudson Theatre 7%

Tesshi Nakagawa - L.A NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 6%

Avery Tang - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Cypress College 6%

Ernest McDaniel - CLASSIC COUPLES COUNSELING - Theatre West 6%

Brayden Hade - RENT - Cupcake Theater 5%

Anna Robinson - ASSASSINS - East West Players 4%

Larry Mura - NOISES OFF - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

Seth Kamenow - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

David Mauer - THE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - Rogue Machine 3%

Jeff Rack - THE SECRET OF ARCHY AND MEHITABEL - Whitefire Theatre 2%

Carlo Maghiriang - THE GREAT JHERI CURL DEBATE - East West Players 2%

Giovanni Ayala-Martinez - FUN HOME - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Yuri Okahana - A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 - International City Theatre 2%

Yelena Babenskya - THE WILD PARTY - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Brayden Hade - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cupcake Theater 2%

Ali Roustaei - FUTURE TRIPPING - LOFT Ensemble 2%

Yuri Okahana-Benson - VALLEY SONG - International City Theatre 2%

Nickolas Caisse - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 1%

Tyler Scrivner - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - International City Theatre 1%

Christopher Scott Murillo - INTO THE WOODS - 2022 1%

Brayden Hade - AVENUE Q - Cupcake Theater 1%

Stefani Von Huben - HAVE A GOOD ONE - Complex Hollywood 1%

Best Solo Production

ASEXUALITY: A SOLO MUSICAL - Studio/Stage 15%

THE ITALIAN IN ME - Theatre West 12%

TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Whitefire Theater 9%

OUT OF THE BLUE - A MIRACULOUS MUSICAL - Zephyr Theater 8%

TOO OLD, TOO ASIAN, TOO SHORT - Theatre West 7%

Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL - Mark Taper Forum 6%

FROM A YARDIE TO A YANKEE - Theatre West 5%

A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE - The Broadwater Black Box 5%

SCHMALTZY & PRINCIE - Zephyr Theatre 5%

THIS WONDERFUL LIFE - Rogue Machine 4%

VERSATILE - Theatre West 3%

BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY - Whitefire Theatre 3%

BUYER & CELLAR - Celebration Theatre 3%

THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WALK-IN CLOSET - Broadwater Main Stage 3%

HAVE A GOOD ONE - Complex Hollywood 2%

MR. YUNIOSHI - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

BOTH AND (A PLAY ABOUT LAUGHING WHILE BLACK) - Boston Court Pasadena 2%

EMPANADA FOR A DREAM - HOLLYWOOD FRINGE FESTIVAL 2022: Los Angeles LGBT Center - Renberg Theater 2%

COME HITHER - The Bourbon Room 1%

DOG - Broadwater Black Box 1%

THE TOUGHEST MAN IN CHICAGO - Actors Company LA 1%

DICKIN' AROUND - Broadwater Black Box 1%

NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY - Broadwater Black Box 1%

DEAR JEFF - Whitefire Theatre 0%

THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING) - Broadwater Second Stage 0%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sammy Stritmatter - L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 10%

Jessica Dellrae Rivera - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 9%

Cricket Myers - ASSASSINS - East West Players 8%

Steve Shaw - THE DESPERATE HOURS - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 8%

Garry Kluger - CLASSIC COUPLES COUNSELING - Theatre West 7%

Seth & Julie Hackett - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Conejo Players Theatre 7%

Cary Jordahl, Gia Jordahl, Jim Hormel - PARAGON SPRINGS - Torrance Theatre Company 5%

Christopher Moscatiello - THE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - Rogue Machine 5%

Nick Campbell - INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Danny Fiandaca - IN THE HEIGHTS - Rubicon Theatre Company 4%

John Zalewski - THE GREAT JHERI CURL DEBATE - East West Players 4%

Ben Kelman, Garrett Engle - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Mia Glenn-Schuster - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Greenway Court Theatre 3%

Becca Kessin - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - International City Theatre 3%

Nick Campbell - SPAMALOT - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Nick Foran - THE SECRET OF ARCHY AND MEHITABEL - Whitefire Theatre 3%

Rebecca Kessin - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - International City Theatre 2%

Cricket Myers - INTERSTATE - East West Players 2%

Peter Allas - FARRAGUT NORTH - Theatre 68 Arts Complex 2%

Jeff Gardner - SEVEN GUITARS - A Noise Within 1%

John Mark MCGAHA - 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS - NEW VILLAGE ARTS 1%

Christopher Moscatiello - ON THE OTHER HAND WE'RE HAPPY - Rogue Machine 1%

Alysha Bermudez - REMEMBERING THE FUTURE - The Odyssey Theatre 1%

David B. Marling - BOTH AND (A PLAY ABOUT LAUGHING WHILE BLACK) - Boston Court Pasadena 1%

Marc Akiyama - DESERT ROCK GARDEN - NEW VILLAGE ARTS 1%

Best Special Event

A SONDHEIM CELEBRATION. LIVE. LAUGH. LOVE. - Musical Theatre Guild 28%

TALES OF THE LONG BEACH PLAYHOUSE - Long Beach Playhouse 17%

OUT OF THE BLUE - Eli Hans 15%

GHOSTWALK - Santa Paula Theater Center 12%

(MOSTLY)MUSICALS: HIGH TIME - (mostly)musicals (at Vitello's) 8%

PEACE PROJECT IV: COMMUNITY - Long Beach Camerata Singers 8%

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC - A Little New Music (at the Catalina) 6%

2022 MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE - Studio For Performing Arts LA / MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition 3%

COME HITHER - Clark Nesselrodt 2%

MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE 2022 - Studio For Performing Arts LA & MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Zozo Chen-Wernik - LYME DISEASE: THE MUSICAL - Let Live Theater at The Actors Companyl 12%

Renee Wylder - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake Theater 5%

Bonnie Gordon - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Broadwater Black Box 5%

Jessica Flynn - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 5%

Cassidy Von Kronemann - HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre 5%

Xander Jeanneret - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Broadwater Black Box 4%

Aurelia Michael-Holmgren - GREASE - Musical Theatre West 4%

Joseph Bennet - OUT OF THE BLUE - A MIRACULOUS MUSICAL - Zephyr Theatre 4%

Billy Rude - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - South Coast Repertory 4%

Erika Cruz - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Long Beach Playhouse 4%

Scarlet Sheppard - HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre 3%

Christina Acosta Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Broadway At Music Circus 3%

Alec Reusch - L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 3%

Hisato Masayuma - L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre 2%

Jessica Reiner-Harris - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE - Broadwater Black Box 2%

Asuka Uchida - VINCERÒ - McCadden Place Theater 2%

LeeLee Jae - SISTER ACT - Stage Door Repertory Theatre 2%

Jason Graae - SPAMILTON - Musical Theatre West 2%

Amelia Fischer - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Torrance Theater Company 2%

Rob Warner - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Broadwater Black Box 2%

Kristin Henry - 42ND STREET - Rose Center Theater 2%

Michelle Lauto - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - South Coast Repertory 2%

Danny Bolero - IN THE HEIGHTS - Rubicon Theatre Company 2%

Alex Butte - AVENUE Q - Cupcake Theater 1%

Via May - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Travyz Santos Gatz - TRY NOT TO THINK ABOUT IT Alice Childress - Loft Ensemble 7%

James F. Webb III - INTIMATE APPAREL - Long Beach Playhouse 6%

Daniel Scipio - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Torrance Theatre Company 6%

Yukari Black - SHIZUKA - 静 - The Zephyr Theatre 5%

Nathan Shoop - VAMPIRE - The Sherry Theater 4%

Spencer Frankenberger - SPACE CAPTAIN: CAPTAIN OF SPACE - Boomstick Theatre 4%

Jahel Corban Caldera - ANGELS IN AMERICA: A GAY FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES AND PART TWO: PERESTROIKA - Broadwater Black Box 4%

Clara Rodriguez - TRUE WEST - THE GROUP REP 4%

Bradley Weaver - PARAGON SPRINGS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Adrian gamez - HAVE A GOOD ONE - Complex Hollywood 3%

Annika Chavez - COCK - DAVIDSON / VALENTINI THEATRE 3%

Linda Thompson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - The MAIN 3%

Amara Phelps - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

Jason Madera - TRUE WEST - THE GROUP REP 3%

Peter Van Norden - HAMLET - Antaeus Theater Company 2%

Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield - A GREAT WILDERNESS - Rogue Machine 2%

Tania Verafield - A GREAT WILDERNESS - Rogue Machine 2%

Omari Williams - SPACE CAPTAIN: CAPTAIN OF SPACE - Boomstick Theatre 2%

Holly Tarkon - SPACE CAPTAIN: CAPTAIN OF SPACE - Boomstick Theatre 2%

Bill Walthall - LOBBY HERO - Elite Theatre Company 2%

Daniel Stonewall - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot 2%

Rosie Gordon - LOBBY HERO - Elite Theatre Company 2%

Kevin Jackson - SEVEN GUITARS - A Noise Within 1%

Amery Ken Thao - SHIZUKA - 静 - The Zephyr Theatre 1%

Tamarah Ashton - MY THREE ANGELS - MBCC 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE - Broadwater Black Box 23%

13 THE MUSICAL - Simi Valley Cultural Center 14%

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD - Theatre West 12%

TOPSY TURVY - The Wisteria Theater Company 8%

WHEN YURI MET MALCOLM - East West Players 6%

TRUE WEST - THE GROUP REP 6%

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - South Coast Repertory 5%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot 5%

INTO THE WOODS - New Village Arts 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR. - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

RAPUNZEL ALONE - 24th Street Theater 3%

GOLDIE LOCKS AND THE 3 BEARS - Theatre West 3%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Susquehanna Stage 3%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - International City Theatre 2%

RETURN TO THE FUTURE - Odyssey theater 1%

DESERT ROCK GARDEN - NEW VILLAGE ARTS 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

Long Beach Playhouse 14%

Broadwater Black Box 10%

Altadena Music Theatre 7%

East West Players 7%

Hudson Theatre 6%

LOFT Ensemble 4%

The Group Rep 4%

A Noise Within 3%

The Hollywood Majestic 3%

The Odyssey Theatre 3%

Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts 3%

Complex Hollywood 3%

Whitefire Theatre 2%

Latino Theater Company 2%

The Sherry 2%

Studio/Stage 2%

Santa Paula Theater Center 2%

Conejo Players 2%

Celebration Theatre 2%

Actors Company LA 2%

Elite Theatre Company 1%

Odyssey 1%

The Gem Theater 1%

Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre 1%

The Fountain Theatre 1%