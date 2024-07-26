BroadwayWorld Seeks Chicago Based Videographer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you're a Chicago-based theater lover with a knack for video, BroadwayWorld wants to hear from you.

We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Videographer/Editor to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in Chicago, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more.

Compensation will vary based on the specifics of each event, but starts at $20/hr.

To apply, please send a resume, cover letter, and portfolio links to apply@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Chicago Videographer'.

Comments