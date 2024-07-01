Video: Get A First Look at TINY FATHER at Geffen Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







BroadwayWorld has a first look at Geffen Playhouse's West Coast premiere of tiny father, written by Mike Lew (Teenage Dick, Tiger Style!) and directed by Tony Award-nominated Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Ava: The Secret Conversations, I Need That). Check out the cast in action in this all-new video.

The cast includes Tiffany Villarin (…what the end will be, Do You Feel Anger?) as Caroline and Maurice Williams (The Vince Staples Show, Entergalactic) as Daniel.

Previews for tiny father began Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. The production is now on stage through July 14th, 2024.

When a “friends with benefits” relationship unexpectedly results in the early arrival of a baby girl, Daniel must choose between being a biological parent or becoming a father. With the help of a no-nonsense night nurse, the new dad learns to navigate the protocols and frustrations of NICU life on his uncertain path to parenthood in this funny and heartfelt new play where growth is measured in more than grams.

Comments