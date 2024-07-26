Los Angeles Philharmonic Adds CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE WITH D-NICE To 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced an addition to the Walt Disney Concert Hall 2024/25 season: Club Quarantine Live with D-Nice on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, December 31, at 10:30PM.

Legendary artist and DJ D-Nice ushers in 2025! His spirit of uplift and positivity brought millions together for Club Quarantine on Instagram. His first Club Quarantine live event, held at the Hollywood Bowl, sold-out and was a highlight of the 2021 season. Following appearances at the 94th Academy Awards and New Year's Rockin' Eve, as well as concerts at Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theater, D-Nice sets it off for a New Year's Eve party at Walt Disney Concert Hall worthy of the biggest night of the year.

Tickets for Club Quarantine with D-Nice go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10AM, and can be purchased online at LAPhil.com, or by phone at 323 850 2000.

Programs, artists, dates, prices and availability are subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.laphil.com/events/performances/3042/2025-12-31/d-nices-club-quarantine-nye.

ABOUT D-NICE

Legendary artist, DJ, and photographer Derrick “D-Nice” Jones has moved millions on wax, on stage, and in his revolutionary virtual Club Quarantine. As our world reopened, D-Nice was back to making records and rocking stages from his sold-out Club Quarantine Live at the Hollywood Bowl to reaching global audiences at the 94th Academy Awards and on New Year's Rockin' Eve. After co-producing Club Quarantine Live at the renowned Carnegie Hall and Apollo Theater, in 2023, D-Nice took the stage during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, produced CQ After Dark in partnership with Essence Festival of Culture, fought to end poverty with Global Citizen, and returned to the Opera House at the Kennedy Center. D-Nice is an innovator, inspiring the industry and world.

ABOUT THE LA PHIL

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives, and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on three historic stages—Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and The Ford —as well as through a variety of media platforms. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic, and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.

