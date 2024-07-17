Cheyenne Jackson & Kevin Cahoon Will Lead LE CAGE AUX FOLLES at Pasadena Playhouse

The production will begin performances November 12th, 2024 and run through December 15th.

By: Jul. 17, 2024
Cheyenne Jackson & Kevin Cahoon Will Lead LE CAGE AUX FOLLES at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has learned that Cheyenne Jackson will play Georges and Kevin Cahoon will play Albin in the Pasadena Playhouse production of Le Cage Aux Folles.

The production will begin performances November 12th, 2024 and run through December 15th. Le Cage Aux Folles has a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and is based on the play by Jean Poiret.

The production will be directed by Sam Pinkleton, with music direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Ani Taj, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by David Reynoso, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Daniel Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown.

Beautiful. Bawdy. Bizarre. Welcome to La Cage aux Folles, the hottest drag club in St. Tropez and one of theater’s all-time biggest hits. Experience the groundbreaking musical comedy with a heartfelt score by Jerry Herman (Hello, Dolly!, Mame) and a hilarious script by Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy). 





