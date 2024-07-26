Photos: CREVASSE Opens This Weekend From Son of Semele and The Victory Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Son of Semele and The Victory Theatre Center present the world premiere of “Crevasse” by Tom Jacobson, opening this weekend at the Victory Theatre in Burbank. See photos from the production.

In 1938, German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl went to Hollywood to find American distribution for her award-winning film, Olympia. Only one studio head would meet with her: Walt Disney. Ann Noble and Leo Marks star in this astonishing true story of betrayal, Nazi propaganda and cartoons.

Performances continue through August 18. For more information, go to www.thevictorytheatrecenter.org.

Photo Credit: Matt Kamimura

