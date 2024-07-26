Photos: CAMELOT at Laguna Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laguna Playhouse is presenting the transfer of North Coast Repertory Theatre of Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT, book & lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, music by Frederick Loewe, original production directed and staged by Moss Hart, based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, new orchestrations by Steve Orich, musical direction by Daniel Lincoln, choreography by Jill Gorrie Rovatsos, and directed by Jeffrey B. Moss. Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT is currently in previews and will open on Sunday, July 28 at 5:30pm; and perform through Sunday, August 11 at the Laguna Playhouse.

Prepare for an evening of enchantment in Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT, brilliantly adapted for intimate theatres. Written by Lerner & Loewe, this Tony Award-winning fairy-tale musical resounds with such memorable songs as, “I Loved You Once in Silence,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” and the title song, “Camelot.”

Based on the King Arthur legend, it features the iconic characters King Arthur, Guenevere, Sir Lancelot, and the Knights of the Round Table. This epic story centers on the quest for democracy, justice, and the tragic struggle between passion, aspiration, and kingdoms. Transport yourself to a world of romance, revelry, and magic!

The cast of CAMELOT features (in alphabetical order): Nick Apostolina as “Squire Dap/Mordred,” Jacob Caltrider as “Sir Dinadin,” Jason Heil as “Merlyn/Sir Gareth ,” Scott Hurst, Jr. as “Lionel,” Brian Krinsky as “Lancelot,” Jered McLenigan as “Arthur,” Eben Rosenzweig as “Tom of Warwick,” Noah Weibel also as “Tom of Warwick,” Lauren Weinberg as “Guenevere,” and Elias Wygodny as “Sir Sagramore.” Cole Fletcher understudies the roles of “Merlyn,” “Sir Gareth,” “Sir Dinadin,” “Sir Sagramore,” and “Sir Lionel.”



The design team for CAMELOT is as follows: scenic design by Marty Burnett; costume design by Elisa Benzoni; lighting design by Matt Novotny; sound design by Ian Scot; props design by Audrey Casteris; hair and wig design by Peter Herman; fight coordination by Benjamin Cole. The Production Stage Manager is Phil Gold.

