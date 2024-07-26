The 16th Annual HOLA MEXICO FILM FESTIVAL Begins In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico, Hola México Film Festival presented by the "2025 Toyota Camry," returns for its 16th annual edition on September 20 - 27, 2024, during Hispanic Heritage Month.

In its 16th year, the festival continues pushing the boundaries of Mexican cinema. The festival presents new filmmakers, established names, and recognized actors exploring new creative territories. This edition also marks a significant return to the horror genre. The festival ensures a diverse selection of films for all tastes, including dramas, comedies, documentaries, and horror.

The opening night film screening on September 20, 2024, will be presented in partnership with the American Cinematheque at The Egyptian Theater. Screenings will be held at Regal Cinemas LA LIVE 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. The festival will conclude on September 27, 2024, with a closing night screening and a concert at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Downtown L.A., preceded by an award ceremony recognizing the audience's choice for best film and best short film.

Opening Night film announcement coming soon, in the meantime you can purchase your festival passes for the Hola Mexico Film Festival presented by the "2025 Toyota Camry" starting today at https://square.link/u/euSHRNKS

Hola México Film Festival once again will allow viewers to gather to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by seeing some of the latest and most acclaimed Mexican films. The festival gathers more than 10,000 cinephiles to see 20 + films, many of them making their U.S. or West Coast premiers during red-carpet galas with celebrated actors and directors in attendance.

Hola México Film Festival presented by the "2025 Toyota Camry" will feature 20+ films and 20 short films from its filmmaker-focused program Tomorrows Filmmakers Today.

Samuel Douek, the founder and director of HMFF, had this to say about the film festival's celebration. In 16 years of showing Mexican cinema to our community, we've seen the Mexican film industry grow in huge leaps and bounds, with a maturing level of storytelling that coincides with a large growth in audience numbers whose presence shows a love and respect for our Mexican film heritage. Still, through all that growth the essence of HMFF remains the same: fantastic Mexican cinema in luxurious movie theaters surrounded by strangers who become familiar via our shared love of this great art form, and the celebration of it all!

All the greatest movies have memorable movie theater posters. Each year, the festival takes part in this tradition, and prides itself on working with Mexico's most sought-after graphic designers to create unique and collectible poster art. This year's poster was designed by Erika Santiago, also known as Little Eyes Alien, a native of San Cristobal de Las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, who is based in Frankfurt, Germany.

"The fusion of brass "Milagros" and symbols represents a unique style of Los Angeles, incorporating shared ecosystem elements like nopales, cacti, and palm trees. It visually captures the essence of both places and reflects the rich diversity of Mexico and California. The journey takes Mexican cinema through iconic elements, where you become the protagonist of this story. This concept inspired the design of the poster," said Erika.

The festival comprises the following sections: México Ahora, Documental, El Otro México, and Nocturno. México Ahora features the best of Mexican films released in recent years, covering every genre. Documental includes notable non-fiction films made by Mexican filmmakers. El Otro Mexico highlights the experiences of Mexicans rarely portrayed on screen, skillfully presenting perceptive narratives that challenge the status quo. The Nocturno section offers offbeat stories and horror films.

For its 8th edition, Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today (TFT), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the growth of emerging Latine filmmakers, continues its annual partnership with Hola Mexico Film Festival. TFT selects and showcases 20 exceptional Latine filmmakers and their short films during the festival.

The 10-day program not only provides a platform for these talented individuals but also offers an immersive professional development experience. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with both esteemed Mexican filmmakers and renowned industry professionals based in the U.S., opening doors and expanding networks crucial for their career advancement.

Filmmakers interested in participating in this transformative program are encouraged to apply. For more information visit https://filmfreeway.com/TFT.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL