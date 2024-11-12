Feature: Fabiolus Cucina & Pantages Partner On New 'Park, Dine, and Enjoy the Show!' Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To make a theatre evening go smoother, the Hollywood partnership has launched a new program “Park, Dine, and Enjoy the Show!” with select local restaurants. Theatre goers can now leave their cars at the restaurant valet or self-parking parking lot for both their dinner and their show at the nearby Pantages, Dolby, Montalban or the Hollywood Bowl.

I and my plus one had the pleasure of dining at Fabiolus Cucina before seeing the opening of Back to the Future at the Pantages. Yes, the ease of one-stop parking for the evening with the restaurants within walking distance of the theatres made for one less hassle to deal with.

Fabiolus Cucina (6270 W. Sunset Blvd.) is just a brisk 15-minute walk to the Pantages (6233 Hollywood Blvd.). Fabiolus has a large parking lot b ehind their restaurant (no charge) where you can leave your car and walk to the Pantages.

After being seated at a table in their spacious patio, Fabiolus’ owner Mauro Corbia came over to welcome us. We were efficiently and pleasantly served by waitress Daniella, starting with a very tasty bruschetta classica with tomato, garlic, olive oil, basil and fresh mozzarella. My plus one and I both enjoyed our chicken entrees, his chicken dijon (pan-roasted chicken breast lathered in tangy Dijon mustard cream sauce), and mine chicken piccata (pan-roasted chicken breast enveloped in zesty lemon caper sauce). Both entrees were accompanied by a medley of oven-baked rosemary potatoes and a variety of vegetables sautèed in olive oil and garlic. We capped our delicious meal with a mocha and some gorgeous, ample-sized desserts – a pannacotta (heavy cream, milk, vanilla beans, sugar, gelatin, Italian cherry syrup) and a chocolate temptation (Ecuadorian chocolate, hazelnut cream, hazelnut crunch, chocolate glaze). As the food came out of the kitchen in a timely manner, our 5:45pm reservation gave us plenty of time to get to the Pantages and its 7:30pm curtain.

Other restaurants included in this “Park, Dine, and Enjoy the Show!” program: Bar Lis, Grandmaster Recorders, Gwen, Jemma Hollywood, Ka’teen, Katsuya, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Lemon Grove, Mother Wolf, Musso & Frank Grill, Shirley Brasserie and Yamashiro Hollywood.

When making your dinner reservations, make sure to tell them of your curtain time and adjust your reservation accordingly for your walking time.

