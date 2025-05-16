Family Concert Celebrates Resilience Through Music And History at the Soka Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Soka Performing Arts Center will present Songs and Stories of Hope, a powerful musical and cultural tribute celebrating resilience and unity on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 11am at the Soka Performing Arts Center. As part of the Philharmonic Society's presentation of Violins of Hope, this free family concert brings Klezmer music to life—blending centuries-old Jewish folk traditions with a modern flair. Aimed at kids ages 5-12, this 45-minute interactive concert will have the whole family clapping, dancing, and discovering music that tells stories of resilience, hope, and celebration.



This event brings together acclaimed Klezmer/Rock band Mostly Kosher and chamber ensemble JAC Trio in a performance interweaves music and storytelling to reflect on Jewish perseverance and the universal themes of hope and remembrance.



Featuring compositions inspired by Jewish cultural heritage and original works, this event transcends generations and genres, creating an experience that is both educational and emotionally moving.



Pre-concert activities start at 10am and include Music Mobile Instrument Exploration and crafts by Orange County Public Libraries. Following the performance, guests are invited to view the Violins of Hope exhibition. These restored instruments, once played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust, serve as powerful symbols of resilience and remembrance.

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County is honored to present Violins of Hope in Orange County. Violins of Hope is a project consisting of concerts, education and community engagements based on a collection of over 60 string instruments owned by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust. All instruments have a common denominator: they are symbols of hope and a way to say, "Remember me, remember us. Life is good, celebrate it for those who perished, for those who survived. For all people."



Father and son luthiers, Amnon and Avshalom Weinstein, have lovingly restored these instruments, preserving their voices and the stories they carry. Some of these instruments have been played by esteemed musicians around the world. Though Amnon Weinstein passed away on March 4, 2024, his extraordinary legacy lives on through this collection, ensuring that the memories and music of those who suffered are never forgotten. Each instrument tells a story and serves as a symbol of hope and remembrance.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now!