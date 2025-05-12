 tracking pixel
FUNERAL SHOW Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Performances run June 8-29.

By: May. 12, 2025
FUNERAL SHOW Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival Image
Making its debut at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival is FUNERAL SHOW - Elena Martinez's one-woman dark comedy pokes around in the well-known wound of when your parental relationship becomes terminal.

You're all invited to a musical, drag, clown spectacle that seeks closure when your parent(s) is neither gone, forgotten...nor in your life. Performances run June 8-29 at The Broadwater Studio.

 

A compelling comedy with dark humor about family and grief.  Celebrate the bygone good times in memory of a life still being lived. Bring your tissues and dress in black, the mourning has begun.

 



