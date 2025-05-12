FUNERAL SHOW Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Making its debut at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival is FUNERAL SHOW - Elena Martinez's one-woman dark comedy pokes around in the well-known wound of when your parental relationship becomes terminal.

You're all invited to a musical, drag, clown spectacle that seeks closure when your parent(s) is neither gone, forgotten...nor in your life. Performances run June 8-29 at The Broadwater Studio.

A compelling comedy with dark humor about family and grief. Celebrate the bygone good times in memory of a life still being lived. Bring your tissues and dress in black, the mourning has begun.

