FUNERAL SHOW Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Making its debut at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival is FUNERAL SHOW - Elena Martinez's one-woman dark comedy pokes around in the well-known wound of when your parental relationship becomes terminal.
You're all invited to a musical, drag, clown spectacle that seeks closure when your parent(s) is neither gone, forgotten...nor in your life. Performances run June 8-29 at The Broadwater Studio.
A compelling comedy with dark humor about family and grief. Celebrate the bygone good times in memory of a life still being lived. Bring your tissues and dress in black, the mourning has begun.
