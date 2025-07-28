FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS Continues at Playhouse West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse West is currently presenting Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, the fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy by Alan Ball (Six Feet Under, American Beauty). After a sold-out opening night, the production continues its run, with the closing show set for August 16.

Directed by Holly Gagnier, the production features a vibrant cast led by Erin Hadfield, Megan Corse, Madison Laughlin, Laura Trent, Kristin Hoffer, and Max Ouweleen—the lone man in the ensemble. Gagnier, an actress, director, and coach, brings a sharp comedic rhythm to this acclaimed play that feels more like a live sitcom than traditional theater.

Set during an elaborate Southern wedding, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress follows five reluctant bridesmaids hiding out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reasons for avoiding the festivities. As the afternoon unfolds, bonds form, secrets surface, and hilarity ensues.