FEAST Will Make its West Coast Premiere Next Week

Leonix Movement Theatre and Art Collective have announced the West Coast premiere of FEAST., a vivid reimagining of the epic poem Beowulf, as a cautionary tale. True to the ancient myth, Grendel, a monstrous creature described as ‘mankind’s enemy’ is killed by Beowulf, but it is here that FEAST. diverges. In this immersive and visceral theatre experience, Grendel’s mother throws a dinner party to seek justice for her son’s murder, only to confront her own guilt and rage. Oscillating between witty banter and pointed exploration, this heightened high fantasy crashes into the contemporary political landscape, asking the audience to collectively contemplate climate change, income inequality, and the rising forces of authoritarianism. FEAST. will have its West Coast premiere for a five-week run, March 8 through April 6, at The Count’s Den in downtown Los Angeles.

Experience this provocative one-woman, live theatrical event during an actual ‘feast,’ with charcuterie/small bites and themed drinks. The FEAST.’s host is the sea-hag mother of Grendel, an ancient magickal creature thirsting for revenge, played by Erin Schlabach. Grendel’s mother has observed humanity for centuries, and through her lens the absurdities of human behavior are illuminated. Bewildered by humanity’s choices, her perspective is both curious, comical and unrelenting. Embodying a middle-aged woman, she champions the value of women and mothers, challenging the audience to look inward while also staying connected to the power and hope found in community.

The tale of Beowulf has been recirculated for over one thousand years; the brutal victory of man over monster resonating with people across millennia. This solo play was written (and originally performed) by playwright and comedian Megan Gogerty. Gogerty shifts the perspective of the story in FEAST., which first premiered in Iowa City at the Riverside Theatre in 2019, taking the spotlight away from the slaying hero, giving it to the mother of the slain instead.

“One of the many interesting aspects about FEAST. for me, has been the exploration of how we view the idea of heroism,” says Director Laura Covelli. “The archetype of a ‘hero’ throughout history has distinguishing qualities: they are noble, courageous, selfless and desire to help others. But this all depends on who is telling the story. Beowulf is described with these characteristics, but if we reimagine the story, as the playwright asks of us, through the lens of imperialism and the destruction of life and natural resources in the name of acquisition, the heroes and villains in this epic story shift. While Grendel, as illuminated by his mom, is shown to be both a diplomat and a defender of nature, Beowulf and his band of merry soldiers suddenly become the true monsters we’ve inaccurately lauded throughout time. History is set forth by the winners, and this concept is what excited me about FEAST.,” explains Covelli. “The play shows us why the voices of the voiceless MUST be heard; and the epic poem Beowulf, when held up as an example of every incident of imperialism throughout time, suggests there is always a side we have not been allowed to know.”

The creative team includes Producers Erin Schlabach & Laura Covelli; Creative Consultant Meredyth Hunt; Props Designer Rachel Adams; Lighting Designer Niki Armato; Sound Designer Niki Armato. The Executive Producer is Jolie Kobrinsky.

Erin Schlabach (performer) is a Los Angeles-based performer, director and educator whose work centers around storytelling, presence, possibility, and ritual. She is a founding member and Artistic Director of Leonix Movement Theatre. Erin has also collaborated with Invertigo Dance Theatre and Happy Chicken Theatre. Erin’s theatrical work has been featured in Los Angeles at REDCAT, The Ford Amphitheatre, Son of Semele Theatre, Moss Theatre, Highways Performance Space, The Electric Lodge, Espace, The Hollywood Fringe Festival, and iDFest; the Annex Theatre in Seattle, The Earth House in Indianapolis, and the Notting Hill Arts Club in London, among others. She holds an MFA from Naropa University/LISPA in Lecoq-based Actor-Created Theatre, a BS from Ball State University in Theatre Performance and Studio Art, and certification from Helikos Scuola Internazionale di Creazione Teatrale in Italy for Advanced Training in the Pedagogy of Movement Theatre. She is an alumnus of Directors Lab West and is a member of the Association of Movement Theatre Educators.

Laura Covelli (director) enjoys every aspect of storytelling and will often switch up her hats depending on the project. She has worked as a director, actor, dancer, writer and producer in multiple mediums, selecting or creating projects that she feels are impactful, inspiring and meant to incite discourse and change. Laura jumped at the chance to direct FEAST. The play’s heightened text, movement, humor, and provocative themes all align with the aspects of art she loves most. Laura co-directed Paradise Lost at the Greenway Court, which was nominated for nine Stage Raw awards in 2018, and won three. She directed her first short film in 2019 and has acted in a number of award winning films and tv shows. In 2022 Laura co-wrote and co-produced the short film "Crucible Island" as a part of the "Give Me an A" anthology. Born from the reaction of the overturning of Roe v Wade, "Give Me an A" received Best Feature and Best Writing awards at the Renegade Film Fest and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and several other platforms.

Megan Gogerty (playwright) is a playwright and comedian. Her solo show Lady Macbeth and her Pal, Megan played at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and won the Audience Pick of the Fringe at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival. Her play Bad Panda (Theatre Without Borders, Beijing; Iron Crow Theatre Co.; WordBRIDGE Boomerang Playwright honoree) is published by Original Works Publishing and was translated into Spanish for a five-month run at Del Teatro Milan in Mexico City. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution listed her solo show Hillary Clinton Got Me Pregnant in their yearly Top Ten Best Plays. Megan’s musical drama Love Jerry was produced in the New York Musical Theatre Festival where it won three Talkin’ Broadway Citations and four NYMF Excellence Awards including Excellence in Writing (Book). Her ten-minute play Rumple Schmumple (Dramatic Pub.) was a Kennedy Center/National ACTF honoree. Other plays include Housebroken (Riverside Theatre, Hollins University); Save Me, Dolly Parton (Riverside Theatre, Synchronicity Theatre; named among Best Plays in Atlanta by Creative Loafing). Her musical tribute album to the TV show Buffy The Vampire Slayer is widely available online. Megan was a Playwright’s Center Jerome Fellow, A WordBRIDGE alum, and she earned her MFA in Playwriting from the University of Texas at Austin. She currently teaches playwriting at the University of Iowa and is regularly returning visiting faculty for the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University.

Performances of FEAST. take place from March 8 through April 6, 2025, on Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. Tickets (general admission) are pick your price: $45, $55, or $65 and include a pre-performance ‘feast’ of charcuterie/small bites and themed drinks (there will be options for dietary restrictions). The selected ticket price will not affect the experience. If you can afford to pay more for your ticket, please do as you will be supporting the artists and staff who make risky, relevant, and unique theatre productions possible. Ultimately, programming should be accessible and Leonix Movement Theatre encourages guests to select the price point that best fits their budgets. The Count’s Den is located at 1039 S. Olive Street, Los Angeles CA 90015.

FEAST. contains overt references to sex and violence, and occasional profanity. The performance is intense, and the audience is physically close to the performer. Due to the above, FEAST. is suggested for ages 16 and older. Advance reservations are requested as tickets may not be available at the door.

