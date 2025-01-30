Ensemble Theatre Company Announces Special “Community Pay-What-You-Can” Preview Performance of HAMLET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara has announced a special added “Community Pay-What-You-Can” preview performance on Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30pm, of a thrilling new look at one of the greatest plays ever written, HAMLET by William Shakespeare, adapted and directed by Margaret Shigeko Starbuck.

HAMLET, the third production of ETC's 2024/2025 season, will now perform Wednesday, February 5 through Sunday, February 23, 2025 (with a press opening on Saturday, February 8 at 8:00pm) at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.

Get ready for HAMLET as you've never seen before—where power, betrayal, and family dysfunction meet, cutting wit and existential angst. This modern, 21st century reimagining of Shakespeare's iconic tragedy catapults you into a high-stakes world where anxiety and ambition collide. When Hamlet, the reluctant heir, returns home from college, he's greeted by the news that his father is dead, his mother has married his uncle and the power structure he thought he knew is unraveling around him. As if that wasn't enough, his father's ghost shows up with a not-so-casual request: avenge me. What follows is a twisted ride of secrets, manipulation, and shattered trust that will test Hamlet's loyalty, identity, and grip on reality. Darkly funny, emotionally raw, and deliciously self-aware, this HAMLET reinvents the classic for a new generation, pulling you into a world where the personal is political, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Comments Scott DeVine, ETC's executive artistic director, “Bringing great theatre to Santa Barbara is a joy, and Hamlet is one of the greatest stories ever told - one that everyone should have the chance to experience! At ETC, accessibility is at the heart of our mission. We know Shakespeare can feel intimidating, even for some of our regular audience members, so we're creating a special Insights companion to our playbill. This will include character descriptions, a scene-by-scene synopsis of our production, and additional behind-the-scenes details to make the play more engaging and approachable

In addition, our Community Pay-What-You-Can Night ensures that cost isn't a barrier - because theatre truly is for everyone. Whether you're a lifelong Shakespeare fan or seeing Hamlet for the first time, we want you in the audience, sharing in the magic with us!”

Led by an amazing director and cast steeped in Shakesperean theater, this production is approachable, bold, and ambitious as we take an intimate journey into the heart of one of the greatest stories ever told. Set in the 21st Century, this never-before-seen rendition remains true to the original masterpiece and will be a visual spectacle that shouldn't be missed."

Comments