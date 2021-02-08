Ensemble Theatre Company Of Santa Barbara Presents THE LOOK OF LOVE This Valentine's Day

This Valentines' Day, Ensemble Theatre Company will present performances by renowned artists that look at love and healing. This free on-demand streaming event will feature Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Gregory Harrison, T. Coraghessan Boyle, Amanda McBroom, and others who will present an evening of short tales and music that are haunting, comic, bittersweet and uplifting.

The preeminent American novelist and short story writer T. Coraghessan Boyle (aka T.C. Boyle) will read his New Yorker short story "I Walk Between the Raindrops." Written in the aftermath of the devastating 2018 mudslides in Santa Barbara, this beautiful, haunting story centers on Valentines' Day.

In a short comic play written by Ken Levine (whose television credits include episodes of "M*A*S*H," "Cheers," "Frasier," "The Simpsons," and many others), Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross, who famously starred on the hit television show "Family Ties," portray a couple looking back on their lives as they watch an episode of the 1960s series "The Fugitive." Gregory Harrison, star of "Trapper John, M.D." and "Falcon Crest," will perform a short tale of unrequited love in a California coastal town.

American singer-songwriter and actress Amanda McBroom will perform her hit song "The Rose," made famous by Bette Midler in the film of the same name. She will be joined by Santa Barbara musicians Tariqh Akoni and Randall Tico. Santa Barbara-based actor, singer and songwriter Hunter Hawkins will round out the presentation.

This presentation is conceived by ETC's Artistic Director Jonathan Fox and Jenny Sullivan, with direction from Jenny Sullivan and videography from Brian McDonald. The presentation will be available through on-demand streaming February 14-17, 2021. Tickets are free, although registration is required and donations are appreciated. Information is available at https://etcsb.org/whats-on/streaming-events/.