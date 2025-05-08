Ensemble Tenshi to Kick Off 2025 Season With PROSTITUTE INVESTIGATOR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Tenshi will present "Prostitute Investigator," a timeless master piece by a legendary popular Japanese playwright, Kohei Tsuka at The Broadwater Second Stage in Hollywood in June.

Prostitute Investigator is a Theatrical Phenomenon! - Lost innocence, Love, Hatred and Desire intertwine around a murder case.

-Story- A Female Chief Detective Denbei Kimura at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is notorious for her fearlessness. She will do anything to get justice served even if it means losing the love of her life. Denbei's loyal subordinate Sadayuki Toda has not yet to find the courage to go back his home in a small village to confide his parents that he is gay.

Denbei and Toda are assigned to solve the murder case committed by Kintaro Oyama, who killed his childhood girlfriend, Aiko Yamaguchi from far South Island called Goto. Just before the murder, the pride of Goto Islands, Daizen Lee, took his own life. Detective Tomekichi Kumada is transferred to Denbei's investigation room. The two were lovers in the past. Kumada is desperately trying to protect the mystery of the murder. Behind the murder lies the secret of small Islands, Goto of Nagasaki. Denbei is determined to make Kintaro Oyama to be "the first-class criminal" however it takes...

TOMOKO KARINA ("Captain America" (Marvel/ Disney)," Cobra Kai" (Netflix)) will play the dynamic popular role of Denbei Kimura. Tomoko also directs the play with LA Theatre's favorite, Carla Valentine ("Lady Bird" - Dir: Greta Gerwig, "S.W.A.T"- CBS) and Dan Pousson as artistic supervisors. They adopt this popular Japanese play sophisticatedly and accurately cater to English speaking audience. An ensemble of energetic actors, Christian Lowery, Thomas McKean, and Quinn Vu will play PI's uniquely attractive characters.

Performances will take place on Sunday, June 8th at 5:00pm; Saturday, June 14th at 6:30pm; and Saturday, June 21st at 5:00pm.

