Enjoy Jazz Live From Theatricum In The Comfort Of Your Home with BYOBrunch

Bring your own brunch and enjoy an afternoon of jazz streamed live into your home from the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga, CA. Admission to the live Zoom event is free on Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. ET.

Gerald C. Rivers , the event coordinator as well as a musician, actor and longtime Theatricum company member, shares that "The history of Theatricum can be traced to McCarthy-era Hollywood, when Will Geer created a space for blacklisted actors and musicians to perform. It became a healing place for the arts to percolate and continue to evolve. Today, due to the impact of Covid, many professional musicians and artists find themselves again without a place to perform, protest, explore and share. We are honored to host an extraordinary roster of accomplished jazz artists, all donating their talents on May 22 to promote restorative justice, peace and healing."

Legendary bass player Darryl "Dnotes" Harris (who plays regularly with Stevie Wonder ) heads up the band. D-Notes will be joined by lead guitarist Bray Ghiglia; acoustic guitarist and vocalist Sariyah Idan; Rivers, on African drums; vocalists Chezere Brathwaite and Camille Lourde Wyatt; and other surprise guests for an afternoon of jazz standards, original music, freestyle jazz and chart-topping hits.