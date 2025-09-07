Emmy Winning Kevin Spirtas Joins Cast of GRT’s MY SPIRITS SOAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy winning actor KEVIN SPIRTAS has joined the cast in the role of Sir Simon, in The Group Rep’s haunting new musical romance, MY SPIRITS SOAR, a contemporary take on a beloved short story in the music style of Broadway-Pop, running September 26th through November 2nd at The Group Rep Theatre in North Hollywood, California.

Kevin Sprirtas’ credits include Broadway: A Chorus Line (Mike/I Can Do That), Meet Me In St. Louis (Warren), The Boy from Oz (Peter/Standby for Hugh Jackman);TV: “Days of Our Lives” (1997 - 2023 as Dr. Craig Westley - 2023 Emmy Nom), “Winterthorne” – as Dominic Delacourt (Lead Actor Emmy Nom) “Friends,” Film: The Hills Have Eyes, Part II, Friday the 13th, Part VII, Green Plaid Shirt, Apt Pupil, and more. In 2009, the 30-year acting veteran, made his debut as a Broadway producer with Finian’s Rainbow, and in 2012 Priscilla…Queen of the Desert. In 2019, along with “Days of Our Lives” Alum, Michael Slade, Spirtas co-created the critically acclaimed, 6 x Emmy Award-Winning Digital Drama Series: “After Forever,” receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama, along with 3 additional Emmys that he shares with Slade for Outstanding Digital Drama Series 2019 and Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama 2019 and 2020.

MY SPIRITS SOAR, inspired by Oscar Wilde’s short story “The Canterville Ghost”, with music by Adryan Russ, book by Doug Haverty, and lyrics by Russ/Haverty is being directed and choreographed by Kathleen R. Delaney. The musical features a Live 4-Piece Band with musical direction by Leigh Anne Gillespie.

The story concerns a young coed from America who encounters more challenges than she bargained for as she embarks on her junior year abroad. The once fearless, problem-solving, undaunted wunderkind astounds everyone with her ingenuity, bravery and creativity until she is confronted with the one thing she swore she’d avoid doing at all costs: fall in love. Ghosts. Magic. Art. Music. Love. Dancing. It all spins together in a sometimes humorous, sometimes chilling effervescent evening in the theater.

The cast features the talents of Casey Alcoser (Trevor, Duke of Canterville), Sarah Bruce (Ella /Ensemble),Oceane Laurent (Ensemble), Catherine McClenahan (Mrs. Umney), Savannah Mortenson (Lady Lucinda Canterville), Hayley O'Brien (Ensemble), Marc Antonio Pritchett (Ensemble/Simon Cover), Rob Schaumann (Mr. Umney), KEVIN SPIRTAS (Sir Simon, Lord of Canterville), Abigail Stewart-(Virginia Otis) and Sean Michael Williams (Ensemble).

The creative staff includes Delaney/Haverty (Set Design), Ellen Monocroussos (Lighting Design), Shon LeBlanc (Costume Design), Nick Foran (Sound Design), Dani O’Brien (Assistant to the Director), Denise Downer (Marketing), Nora Feldman (Public Relations), Art & Soul Design (Graphic Design), Cathy D. Tomlin (Sound Mixer/Stage Manager), Krys Fehervari (Wig Design), Terrie Collins-Grant (Properties Design), Lloyd Pedersen (Artistic Council Liaison), Kristin Stancato (Webmaster & Online Marketing), Doug Engalla (Promotional Video & Photography), Jackie Shearn (Social Media), and John Ledley (Board Operator). The show is produced for The Group Rep by Helen O'Brien and Sam Logan. Performances run September 26 — November 2, 2025. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. Talkbacks with cast and staff are Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 after the matinee.

Tickets are $44. Seniors and Students with ID: $38. Parties 10+: $30. Online ticketing: www.thegrouprep.com. Reservations: (818) 763-5990.

The Group Rep Theatre (Main Stage) is located at 10900 Burbank Blvd., NoHo, California 91601.

