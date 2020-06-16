Emerging Artists Announces Summer Camps In Long Beach And Torrance

They have been cooped up since March. They have been on your heels for three months. They need an outlet away from you that is COVID safe, fun, and creative. They are ready for Emerging Artists Musical Theatre Academy Summer Camp (EAMTA), a children's theatre workshop that allows for children to express themselves socially distanced with the sense of camaraderie! Summer camp programs are offered in both Long Beach and Torrance with one to two-week camps, each offering different themes and for different age groups. Camp offerings are:

Long Beach - Kick It Up Studios

8125 E. Wardlow, Long Beach

June 22 - July 3

MOANA THEMED

July 6-17

MARY POPPINS THEMED

August 3 - 14

MULAN THEMED

Each camp offers 2 group times:

Group A: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ages 3-10

Group B: 12:00-3:00 p.m. Ages 3-10

MAXIMUM CAPACITY 10 STUDENTS

$210 per Student

TO REGISTER VISIT INFO@EMERGINGARTISTSMTA.COM

SEE WEBSITE FOR NEW GENERAL SAFETY AND HEALTH PROTOCOLS

https://www.emergingartistsmta.com/

Torrance - Fusion Studios

22236 Palos Verdes Blvd, Torrance

June 22-26

MOANA THEMED

July 20-24

SEUSSICAL THEMED

10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Ages 3-7

MAXIMUM CAPACITY OF 10 STUDENTS

$160 per Student

July 27-31 & August 3-7

MULAN THEMED

8:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Ages 5-12

MAXIMUM CAPACITY OF 10 STUDENTS

$390 per Student

TO REGISTER VISIT INFO@EMERGINGARTISTSMTA.COM

SEE WEBSITE FOR NEW GENERAL SAFETY AND HEALTH PROTOCOLS

https://www.emergingartistsmta.com/

With the announcement of California's shut down in March, Sonya Henning, Artistic Director for EAMTA, began working on how the summer camp programs could be taught in a safe environment. "The world has changed dramatically during the past three months and children need an outlet to express themselves. We began the work of creating a new way of offering children that exposure that is safe while being social. Equally as important is the benefits that exposure to the arts offers. The theatre experience teaches tools for a lifetime. Students who develop the confidence to be on stage can later take these skills to a board room or on to Broadway! Performing arts also fosters both empathy and a stronger sense of self, for interacting with people throughout their lives."

Emerging Artists Musical Theatre is dedicated to developing each child's unique talent, infusing technique in with the fun. Since 2013, instructors focus on the benefits theatre education provides for the child who likes to be in the spotlight and learn about the behind-the-scenes excitement. Henning, an experienced vocalist, dancer, and actor, has been teaching across California and New York for the past 15 years. Her work includes performances in regional theatres, television, and behind the scenes as a in the world of film production.

