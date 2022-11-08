Eliane Elias Comes to Catalina Jazz Club Beginning This Week
Performances run November 9-12.
Hot off her 2022 GRAMMY win for Best Latin Jazz Album for Mirror Mirror, (also recently nominated for a Latin GRAMMY) internationally acclaimed recording artist, pianist, singer, composer and arranger Eliane Elias brings her Brazilian heat and beauty to Hollywood's iconic Catalina Jazz Club Nov 9 through 12.
Eliane's new album QUIETUDE, which debuted on Billboard's Traditional Jazz Chart at #1 showcases her sensuous Portuguese vocals and reminds the world why she is called, "The Reigning Queen of Bossa Nova." This international superstar has performed in 74 countries and is consistently a presence on jazz charts worldwide.
"We recorded my new album right before the pandemic," stated Elaine in a recent interview. "So the reason I did 'Quietude' was not because of the pandemic, but something I wanted to do in contrast with my previous album, which was all piano music." She continues: "I'm hoping people will come out and join us because I promise it will be a beautiful night. I have a wonderful band and we're doing a mini-set of the new album in the middle of the show, and it brings people to the Bossa nova-acoustically, it's really special."
The Catalina Jazz Club is perfectly placed in the heart of Hollywood and has begun a year-long celebration of the 36th anniversary of Hollywood's own Catalina Jazz Club. Owner and official Hollywood Jazz hostess Catalina Popescu says, "I invited Eliane to be part of our club's anniversary because we share a love for music and history."
