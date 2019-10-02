Elaine Hendrix, Nadine Velazquez & Devika Bhise Award Recipients At 15th Annual La Femme International Film Festival Awards Gala 

LA Femme International Film Festival (LAFIFF) is proud to announce that Elaine Hendrix, Nadine Velazquez, and Devika Bhise will be honored at this year's LAFIFF Awards Show and Gala event on October 20, 2019, (Red Carpet at 6 pm, Show at 7 pm) at the South Park Center Theatre Center in downtown Los Angeles.

This year we are proud to celebrate the accomplishment of Elaine Hendrix a hyphenate Actress, Writer, Director and Activist who will receive the Humanitarian Award for her outstanding accomplishments not only an actor, but as an animal rights activist. She has dedicated herself to working with organizations worldwide promoting social justice, animal rights and environmental issues. In 2012, she was a nominee for Humanitarian Activism Award from the Alliance of Women Journalists.

Notable Films include: "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" (1997), "The Parent Trap" (1998), "Superstar" (1999), "Inspector Gadget" (2003), and "Good Intentions" (2010). In television, she most recently starred alongside Denis Leary in the FX series "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll". Also among her many awards is the In Defense of Animals Guardian Award that she won in 2009 at the Animal Rights Conference.

Nadine Velazquez will receive the Lupe Ontiveros Image Award as a woman of color who is breaking stereotypes in her characterization of roles on screen. Her list of nominations and awards is truly inspirational for women of all backgrounds. In 2007 she was a nominee at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival for Outstanding Actress for her performance in "My Name Is Earl" (2007). For four years in a row from 2007-2009 at the ALMA Awards, she was a nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Female Performance. In 2012, she was a nominee for the Special Merit Award for Best Scene, alongside Denzel Washington, for "Flight" (2012). In 2013, she was the winner of the EDA Special Mention Award from the Alliance of Women Journalists. Now in 2019, she is awarded with this special award from LA Femme that celebrates her persistence in the industry to make change.

Devika Bhise is a multi-talented actor, producer, and writer who will receive the Rising Star Award. SInce 2006, she has worked on more than a dozen films. Most recently, she is a writer and lead actress in, "The Warrior Queen of Jhansi," set to release November 2019. She played a fierce role in "Impossible Monster" (2019).

This year's show launches into festival awards season with the LA Femme International Film Festival Awards Show Gala taking place on October 20, 2019 at 7pm (Red Carpet at 6pm). Location: South Park Center Theatre, 1139 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015 (parking:150 W 12th St LA 90015 corner or Hill/12th )

LA Femme is a four-day festival that screens over 100 films, special screenings, seminars, and networking mixers. The screening and event schedule for the festival is available online at www.lafemme.org. Tickets on sale: Full Access VIP Passes are at $150 for Regular Price, tickets for individual films and special screenings are $10; and single seminars are $20. http://www.lafemme.org/tickets/

Sponsors: SAG-AFTRA EEO & Diversity, (WGA) Writers Guild America West Women's Committee, The Governor's Office of Film and Entertainment State of Florida, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Dollhouse Makeup, Columbia College Hollywood, Creative Handbooks, and Food Perfected Catering.

A Special thanks to the companies who donated products for our goodie bags:

Verb (hair oil), More Labs (morning after supplement), Simply Gum (peppermint), Tabitha Eve (reusable makeup wipes), Fine Accoutrements (shaving soap/brushes), Way of Wil (body oil), Emily McDowell & Friends (postcards), Knock Knock (journals), Egyptian Magic (lotion), Rare Hawaiin (honey), Sun Potion (superfood), DUDE (wipes), Ultima Replenisher (electrolyte packages), Melinda's (hot sauce/banana chips), Curious Elixirs (non-alcoholic cocktails), Rethink (water), Vita-Myr (mouthwash), Truvani (superfood), Girl Meets Dirt (pear jam), Leaf & Twig (tea), Manitoba Harvest (hemp bars/CBD oil), ENTUBE (curry/harissa tubes), Headbands of Hope (headbands), Four Sigmatic (Coffee Lion's mane), Sliquid (natural, intimate lubricant), Dandelion Chocolate (small batch chocolate), San Miguel Olive Farm (extra virgin olive oil).





