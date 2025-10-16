EMILY GOGLIA PRESENTS THE LIMELIGHT CLUB Comes to Bar Lubitsch

It's Halloween at Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club on Monday, October 20, at Bar Lubitsch on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. The fun begins at 8pm, and the evening will feature special guests Rory O'Malley (original Broadway cast and Tony nominee, The Book of Mormon; Hamilton at Hollywood Pantages and on Broadway; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Broadway; Dreamgirls movie), Tyrone Huntley (Olivier Award nominee and Evening Standard Award for Jesus Christ Superstar in London; JCS at the Hollywood Bowl; Memphis, Dreamgirls, and Hello, Dolly! In London), Sebastian Guerrero (singer on Rosalia's 2022 Latin Grammy Album of the Year Motomami;Disneyland; El Otro Oz at Kirk Douglas Theatre), Ryne Strom (AJR tour at Madison Square Garden; Sigfried & Roy; Disney), Benny Lipson (viral sensation Broadway Brass Band, Million Dollar Quartet at MTW), Madison Stirrett (Into the Woods, The Toxic Avenger), and Mandy Lopez (El Otro Oz at Kirk Douglas Theatre; In the Heights at Palos Verdes Performing Arts; Amadeus Live at LA Opera). Goglia's accompanist is Andrew Lederman.



Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her residency at Bar Lubitsch. Join her for a delicious cocktail and a fresh new show every time, filled with your favorite Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing roster of guests ranging from LA's top singers to Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics.



Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and a sold-out run of her award-winning solo show STAGES in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Fresh off her performance in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert, she can be seen singing with Christina Aguilera in her Masterclass online video, in FOX's Grease, Live!, NBC's The Sing Off, and she most recently became the winner of the CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include Mae in Reefer Madness (LA revival opposite Kristen Bell), Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (both for 5 Star Theatricals), Evita (Eva Peron/Palos Verdes) Kinky Boots (Lauren/3D Theatricals), Rent (Maureen/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), The Life of Death (Jackie/CTG), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum (directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau). Goglia also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. Her voice-over talents will be featured in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy alongside Jay Leno, Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor, Tom Green, and Sterling K. Brown. Her singing voice can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums, including Wicked.



Andrew Lederman's past credits include musical director for gospel Christmas musical The First Noel at the Apollo Theater; associate MD for Bebe Winan's Born For This at the Broad Stage Santa Monica; cruise ship pianist in the Mediterranean, South America, and Antarctica for Holland America Line; Ragtime pianist at Universal Studios Hollywood; pianist for the 25th Anniversary production of Reefer Madness the Musical in Hollywood; featured actor/drummer in The Mandalorian season three; and the horse-masked accordion player in Damien Chazelle's Babylon.



Admission is $15–$20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets may be obtained here. There is no drink minimum. Doors open at 7:30pm. Bar Lubitsch is located at 7702 Santa Monica Boulevard, in West Hollywood, 90046.