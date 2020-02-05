Disney's LADY AND THE TRAMP Announced at El Capitan Theatre

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre continues its annual Valentine Day's tradition by showing Disney's animated classic LADY AND THE TRAMP February 14-16, 2020. This special engagement is exclusively at the El Capitan Theatre.

To add to the romantic fun, as El Capitan Guests enter the theatre prior to the start of the 4:00PM & 7:00PM screenings they will be entertained by vocalist Josephine Beavers and the 19 -piece Ed Vodicka Orchestra, as they perform jazz renditions of classic love songs.

El Capitan Guests will also have the opportunity to attend Sweetheart Dinners at Miceli's restaurant in Hollywood prior to the evening screening of this Disney masterpiece from February 14 to 16 by purchasing special Dinner Ticket Packages.

Seating is limited for Disney's LADY AND THE TRAMP SWEETHEART DINNERS from February 14 to 16 at 5:00 pm (prior to the 7:00 PM screening) for $50.00 per person; advance reservations are required. Packages include VIP movie ticket; including reserved seat, VIP Popcorn and 20 oz. bottled drink. Guests park once and enjoy twice by checking in at the El Capitan Theatre prior to dinner, and then will be shuttled to and from The El Capitan Theatre. Dinner choices are Spaghetti with Meatballs and Marinara Sauce or Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce. Dinners will also include: Garden Salad, Miceli's Famous Dinner Rolls, & 2 Mini Cannoli. Each Package will also include non-alcoholic hot and/or cold beverages. If Guests would like to add alcoholic beverage - they will do so on their own and will be billed at time of service. Package includes tax & gratuity. All Guests will need to check-in for dinner between 4:45PM - 5:00PM. Guests can purchase these Sweetheart Dinners Packages by calling 818-845-3110.

Fun Fact: Miceli's is Hollywood's Oldest Italian Restaurant! When visiting their restaurant, Guests will be serenaded by singing Wait Staff while they dine.... Miceli's in Hollywood and its sister location in Universal City, have drawn dignitaries and celebrities galore. People from JFK and Richard Nixon and the Beatles to talent like Jim Carrey Adam Sandler , and Julia Roberts and more.

Daily showtimes for LADY AND THE TRAMP are Friday, February 14 thru Sunday, February 16 at 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. All showtimes feature reserved seating.

Tickets are on sale now, and available at the El Capitan Theatre box office (6838 Hollywood Blvd.), online at www.elcapitantickets.com , or by calling 1-800-DISNEY6.

Special group rates for parties of 20 or more are available by calling 1-818-845-3110. Showtimes subject to change.

LADY AND THE TRAMP is a heartwarming tale featuring exquisite animation, unforgettable songs and one of the greatest love stories of all time. The film, originally released in June 1955, was the first Disney animated feature to be filmed in CinemaScope.

Directed by Hamilton Luske, Clyde Geronimi, and Wilfred Jackson, the film follows the adventures of a young cocker spaniel from a respectable house, and her romantic escapades with Tramp, a devil-may-care mutt from the wrong side of the railroad tracks. Lady's comfortable life with her human family undergoes some dramatic changes with the arrival of a newborn baby, and she turns to Tramp for support. Together they have several memorable outings, including a romantic moonlit spaghetti dinner at Tony's, but things go seriously awry when Lady ends up being thrown in the dog pound.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You