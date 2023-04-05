Disney's ALADDIN Returns To The Hollywood Pantages Theatre In 2023

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway in Hollywood has announced Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical comedy, will play a 2-week return engagement at Hollywood Pantages Theatre beginning September 12, 2023, with performances playing through Saturday, September 23, 2023. Disney's Aladdin, is IMMEDIATELY available as a Season Add-on for theater goers who purchase Broadway in Hollywood's all new 2023-24 Season - now on sale at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/SeasonPackages.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more will go on sale next week on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups for more information. Individual tickets for Aladdin will go on sale to the general public at a later date yet to be announced.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters, breaking 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawning nine productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 16 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Tokyo, Mexico City and Madrid, with a UK tour slated to open later this year. The Broadway production recently played its 3,000th performance and joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon ).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw's Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities from April 11, 2017 to March 12, 2020, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour.