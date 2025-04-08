Diego Luna To Host Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor, director and producer Luna/">Diego Luna will host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards presentation on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. During the evening, he will present 14 achievements, which were previously announced in January.

Achievements receiving Scientific and Technical Awards must demonstrate a proven record of contributing significant value to the process of making motion pictures. In addition, an Academy Award of Merit (an Oscar® statuette) will be presented at the ceremony to collectively recognize “all the individuals who have developed and supported captioning technology, whether open or closed, for film.”

Luna currently stars in and executive produces the Emmy®-nominated and Peabody Award-winning series “Andor,” reprising his role as Cassian Andor from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Recently, he appeared in the limited series “La Máquina,” earning a Golden Globe nomination for his performance. His filmography includes such notable works as “Y Tu Mamá También,” “Frida” and the upcoming film “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” He has also directed several films, including “Cesar Chavez” and “Mr. Pig.” Luna co-founded the production company La Corriente del Golfo, which focuses on developing Mexican stories and talent.

Photo Credit: Corey Nickols

