Deejay Clifton Leads The Turntables and Goes Old School Spinning Rare Finds On Grand Park's SUNDAY SESSIONS

Grand Park's Sunday Sessions, showcasing L.A.'s finest House music curators, presents its final event on August 29, 2021.

The free outdoor summer dance party features a line-up of DJs that celebrates the contribution of L.A. artists to the American-originated, globally embraced art form of House music.

Guests can picnic or purchase food from popular food trucks and enjoy the sounds of summer in a beautiful setting right in the heart of Downtown L.A. Grand Park's Sunday Sessions will take place on the park's Performance Lawn, just north of Hill Street.



Grand Park is also partnering with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to host a free mobile vaccination clinic during Sunday Sessions during the entire time of the event from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Walk-ups are encouraged, but guests can pre-schedule a vaccine appointment at grandparkla.org.