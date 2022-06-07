Debbie Wileman to Celebrate Judy Garland's 100th Birthday With a One-Woman Show at the Catalina Jazz Club

English singing sensation Debbie Wileman will celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Judy Garland in a one-woman musical show, conducted by Ron Abel, at the Catalina Jazz Club on Saturday, June 11th, 2022. Red Carpet arrivals begin at 7:30pm. Showtime is 8:30pm.

Wileman kicks off a 7 city U.S. concert tour beginning with the June 11th Catalina show paying tribute to Garland's 100th birthday, and coincides with the release of her new album, "I'm Still Here," produced and arranged by Grammy winner Steve Orich ("Jersey Boys") and executive produced by Scott Stander. Her national tour includes stops in San Francisco (6/14); San Diego (6/17); Fort Lauderdale (6/20); Orlando (6/22); New York's Carnegie Hall (6/25); and Provincetown (6/26).

Wileman became an international social media singing sensation during the global pandemic as she captured worldwide attention as a Judy Garland phenomenon. While caring for her husband and newborn daughter in the suburbs of London, she watched the world "get turned upside down," and decided to share her singing talents to cheer up friends and relatives and eventually an ever-growing group of social media followers. Wileman posted a different song for 100 consecutive days to bring joy and inspiration to her friends. Her band of followers exploded exponentially and caught the attention of Hollywood music producers and celebrities who saw her "star quality!" The rest is history! The pandemic's isolation became a catalyst for Debbie to inspire and share with unexpected results!

Celebrity fans include comedy icon Carol Burnett who says, "All I can say is Judy would have loved Debbie! She has captured Judy's musical essence along with her love of lyrics. This is a beautiful tribute to the late great Judy Garland!" Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz said, "I didn't realize how much I would have loved to hear Judy Garland sing "Defying Gravity" until Debbie and Steve Orich made it possible!"