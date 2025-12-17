David Weber's AN ACTORS CAROL Opens At The Broadwater Mainstage

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An Actor’s Carol: One Clown’s Dickensian Marathon Toward Redemption, a solo adaptation of A Christmas Carol, will be presented at The Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood with three performances scheduled for December 18, 19, and 20. The production is adapted by David Weber in collaboration with Zach Hilburn and physical theatre director Tim Blewitt, who originally directed the one-man show.

The adaptation incorporates elements of vaudeville, clown, and mime, reimagining Dickens’ story through a physically driven performance style. The production centers on a single performer navigating multiple characters and emotional shifts, blending humor with moments drawn from the clown’s personal backstory.

“I believe a good clown reveals something very honest about themselves, and this show is about the power of that honesty,” said Weber. “It is also about redemption, restoration of the spirit, and the healing power of amends.”

The engagement at The Broadwater marks the production’s return to Los Angeles following a national tour that included performances in Oklahoma and Chicago.

Each evening will begin at 8:30 p.m. with an acoustic performance by Los Angeles–based blues group The Band Joey, featuring original music and traditional Christmas songs.

Venue and Ticket Information

Performances will take place at The Broadwater Main Stage, located at 1076 North Lillian Way in Los Angeles. Admission is offered on a pay-what-you-can basis, with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

