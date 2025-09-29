David Archuleta to Bring Holiday Show to New York City and Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This December, David Archuleta will hit the stage for multiple-night holiday engagements in New York and Los Angeles. These special event shows are the only holiday performances the American Idol alum will do this coming season.

First is a three-night stand at Joe’s Pub in NYC on December 12, 13 & 14, followed by a two-night engagement at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on December 18 & 19. After wrapping his nationwide “Earthly Delights” tour in mid-October, Archuleta will soon share brand new holiday music.

Ticket sales for the NY and Los Angeles holiday shows are now underway with the artist pre-sale (PW:wish) The general on-sale begins Friday, October 3 at 12:00 pm local timezone –HERE.

A special VIP package will also be available, offering an official meet & greet with David, an autographed “My Only Wish” holiday card, a VIP-only merch gift, and other onsite benefits for a seamless concert experience. For details, visit here.

David recently released his Earthly Delights (Deluxe Edition) EP - his first collection of new music in over five years with the deluxe version featuring two brand new tracks - “Fade To Black” (written by David, Michael Cody Dear, Ryan Nealon and Alexander Lewis who also produced the track) & “Inside Out” (written by David, Noah Davis, Ryan Nealon and Michael Blum who also produced the track) as well as acoustic versions of “Crème Brulee” and “Can I Call You.” Listen to the EP below.

David Archuleta first stepped into the pop spotlight at age 17 and has released five studio albums, including 2020's Therapy Sessions. He made his musical-theater debut in 2022 as the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and joined the likes of Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Grammy Award-winner Victoria Monet, and Lauv for the 2023 LOVELOUD tour.

Recently, he won the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, was honored by the HRC/Human Rights Campaign in 2025 with their VISIBILITY AWARD and landed a book deal for his forthcoming 2026 memoir, Devout. He will release more new music over the next several months.

