DREAM STOP By Delight Art Foundation Art Installation On View In June At Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station

The City of Glendale's Library, Arts & Culture has announced the upcoming installation titled Dream Stop, produced by Delight Art Foundation, planned to be on display at the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station from Monday, June 2, 2025 - Friday, July 25, 2025.

Dream Stop showcases children's artwork and calls on people to stop and take time to dream. Self-portraits on boxes express the multiple sides of an artist's identity and multimedia heart creations reveal their dearest passions. Hanging from the ceiling, paper planes hold business cards that illustrate what kids would do in a world without adults. The young artists featured in this installation all share a love for visual storytelling as each artistic interpretation of a dream consists of dynamic interests and distinct values.

Delight Art Foundation is a non-profit organization branching from Lumiere Art Studio. Their goal is to establish a space where children's art can be valued and appreciated from a professional standpoint. The foundation also strives to teach students how to contribute to the greater community through art. While learning the art they love, young students can realize that art is not limited to self-expression. It can invite audiences, create new relationships and be used for meaningful causes, becoming a force for good in society. This understanding will help them become valuable members of society in the future. Delight Art Foundation aims to show that art can be the answer.

This temporary art installation is generously sponsored by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission through funding from the Urban Art Program, and support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, Glendale Community Services and Parks and the Adams Hill Neighborhood Association.

For more information about the Glendale Library, Arts & Culture's public art programs, please visit eglendalelac.org/.

