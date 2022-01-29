DRAGON SHOW (How Do Dragons Blow Out Candles?) to Run in Los Feliz

The Dragon Show (How Do Dragons Blow Out Candles?) will run on Fridays and Saturdays from February 4th through the 19th in a private residence in Los Feliz, Los Angeles that will be released upon ticket purchase. Dragon Show, a Spy Brunch LLC production, is a highly interactive immersive experience featuring handmade artwork and architecture, original songs, and an engaging cast of talented immersive performers.

It will run two shows per night, one at 7pm and one at 9pm. The show runs for 75 minutes, and each show will hold only an intimate 12 audience members. The Dragon Show is for individuals ages 16 and up. Tickets cost $75 and can be purchased here. Show dates are February 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, & 19.

Cross into another realm and become part of an epic fantasy tale spanning thousands of years... encounter mystical and whimsical creatures... enjoy songs and festivities... but beware, because Here Be Dragons!

The cast features Steve Bradford, Sam Chan, Nerea Duhart, Mady Durbin, Shoshanna Green, Katelyn Schiller, Reed Sights. It is written and directed by Katelyn Schiller. The creative producer is Nick Rheinwald Jones. The assistant director is Shoshanna Ruth Green, and the music and lyrics are by Weston Gaylord.