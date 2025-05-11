DEAD FAT CORPSE to Premiere in Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dead Fat Corpse, a daring two-hander solo play by Barbara Lee Bragg, will make its Hollywood Fringe Festival debut this June, bringing audiences an unfiltered, semi-autobiographical journey through identity, survival, and the brutal realities of the entertainment industry.

Dead Fat Corpse is a dark comedy layered with metaphorical storytelling, drawn directly from Bragg’s own life as a young actor confronting Hollywood’s unforgiving terrain. At its heart, the play is a declaration of defiance and resilience. “Born out of pain—fire like a Phoenix arising,” Bragg says. “A poor kid from rural Wyoming gets into Yale Drama School and then has to fight like hell for the rest of her life to keep her dream alive. Never give up.” The play embodies that spirit, chronicling her relentless pursuit of a dream in the face of an industry that often devalues those who don’t fit its narrow mold.

The title Dead Fat Corpse comes from a real casting call that encapsulated the brutal objectification Bragg encountered—an audition seeking someone to play exactly that. The moment was a breaking point, pushing her to leave acting and take a telemarketing job. But it also became a turning point. Fueled by the pain and absurdity of that experience, Bragg returned to the stage with renewed purpose. Through biting humor and unflinching social commentary, the play explores the entertainment industry's darker undercurrents, touching on themes of homelessness, self-worth, and survival—all shaped by Bragg’s lived experience.

Through biting humor and devastating truths, Dead Fat Corpse confronts themes of self-worth, rejection, and perseverance. Bragg recalls a formative piece of advice given to her by playwright John Patrick Shanley: “Most people are sleepwalking through life, and yet about 10% are walking around in constant amazement.” Bragg states, “this is why I wrote this. Because you can’t keep a champion down.”

Audiences will leave with a challenge—what will you do with your one wild and precious life? “You can be a hero to yourself,” Bragg states. “You pick yourself. FLY.”

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Debra Deliso (Director) is a critically acclaimed actor, writer, and director. She is the recipient of the LA Women’s Theatre Festival Rainbow Award for her decades of work in forgotten communities, including incarcerated women and disabled artists. She has directed over 800 original solo plays, many of which have garnered awards in Los Angeles and NYC. Since 2002, Debra has been teaching acting, improv, and playwriting at AADA and USC, based on her master’s thesis, The Physicalization of a Role. Exhilarated, she recently wrapped producing, directing, and acting in her first feature film, Small Town. For upcoming workshops, visit www.debradeliso.com.

Barbara Lee Bragg (Writer/Performer) hails from a Wyoming pioneer family, with both her father and grandfather recognized as award-winning Western authors. She earned her MFA from the prestigious Yale School of Drama after moving to New York, later performing in several Off-Broadway productions and voice work for Broadway. Now based in Los Angeles, Barbara has appeared in numerous television shows, written solo performances, and adapted Western scripts. She recently starred in Space Command: Forgiveness. She belongs to Open Fist Theatre company and will be on Tom Jacobsen's newest play. Barbara Lee Bragg - IMDb

Catharine Koszlowski (Performer) is a dynamic performer whose energy and depth bring her characters to life. Originally from the South Side of Chicago, she discovered her passion for acting in high school, immersing herself in community theater before moving to New York City to study Meisner technique and train at The Actors Studio. A former member of the renowned improv troupe Meow Wolf, Catherine brings versatility and authenticity to her roles. In Dead Fat Corpse, she plays Chicago and Lilith, the sidekick to Barbs. Her presence promises to add a compelling layer to this bold, provocative production.

