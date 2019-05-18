DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, written by John Patrick Shanley, directed by Graham Hamilton, and featuring Rebekah Tripp and Patrick Wenk-Wolff, opening June 9th and running through June 29th for 6 performances ONLY at Thymele Arts Center - California Room - 5481 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90029.

Violent, vulnerable, yearning for something. Two strangers find their way to each other in a dark and dirty bar. They are both in deep need but without the wherewithal to help themselves. They do, however, attempt to reach outside of their broken exteriors and connect.

From the moment these two share the same air they engage in what Shanley refers to as, 'An Apache Dance; a violent dance for two people'. The push/pull between them is palpable, hungered for, and may burn out as quickly as the flame was lit.

BACKGROUND

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

Written by John Patrick Shanley and directed by Graham Hamilton. Starring Rebekah Tripp and Patrick Wenk-Wolff

Produced by Graham Hamilton, Rebekah Tripp, and Patrick Wenk-Wolff

Tech Director: Andrew M. Lia

TICKETS - $18.00 - http://hff19.org/5640





