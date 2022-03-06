Cypress College Theatre Arts Stages HAIR: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical

After a 1 year delay due to the pandemic, Cypress College Theatre Arts Department proudly presents HAIR: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical. Featuring hit songs like, "Good Morning Star Shine" and "Aquarius", Hair was the first rock musical on Broadway, and tells the story of the "tribe", a group of politically active, long-haired hippies during the anti-war, sexual revolution of the 1960s.

The musical is directed by Arthur Ross, with choreography by Keenah Armitage and musical direction by David Jayden Anthony. The creative team includes makeup design by Marci Alberti, projection design by Austin Allen, scenic design by Nicole Geiser, sound by Ray Gibson, lighting design by Donny Jackson, prop design by Sam Lehotai, and costume design by Becky Ogden. The show is stage managed by Dylan Jackson.

The cast includes Diego Huerta as Claude, Lukas Marvin as Berger, Kennedy Kemmerer as Sheila, Ava Howe as Jeanie, Kimberly Fry as Crissy, Sonya Randall as Dionne, Mikey Israel as HUD, Erick Guijarro as Woof and Adrian Romero-Lovin as Margaret Mead.

Featured performers are Kyle Cunningham, Destiny Coleman, Crystal Colocho, Damaris Garcia, Dempsey Garcia, Jarrett Guthrie, Amelez Gonzalez, Michael Hynes, Kammy Ibarra, Eun Kim, Erin Martinez, Angela Michaela, Precious Montgomery, Carla Ongpauco, Mari Strong, Chloe Swanson, Crystal Tamayo, Capone Walker, Bradley Weaver, and Robin White.

Tickets can be purchased here www.CypressCollegeTheatre.com. The production has performances on March 11th, 12th, 18th, and 19th at 7pm, and one performance on March 13th at 4pm.