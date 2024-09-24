Crowdfunding Campaign Launches For EMPTY: A Solo Comedy Play By Transgender Actress/Writer/Producer Hera Anderson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new voice in comedy will soon take center stage! Transgender actress, writer, and producer Hera Anderson is thrilled to announce her upcoming solo comedy play, Empty, which promises to be both hilarious and heartwarming. With her unique flair and captivating storytelling, Hera is set to redefine comedy and connect with audiences on a personal level.

In Empty, Hera explores themes of identity, belonging, and the absurdities of modern life, all while delivering her signature comedic style. This innovative production showcases Hera's talent and perspective as a transgender artist, creating a space for conversation and celebration within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

Currently, Hera is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to bring this ambitious project to life. The funds raised will support the production, including set design, marketing, and an exciting tour across the USA and internationally. Hera invites everyone to join her on this journey by supporting, sharing, and donating to the project.

"Creating Empty has been a labor of love, and I can't wait to share it with the world," says Hera Anderson. "This play is not just about laughter; it's about connection, acceptance, and finding joy even in the emptiest moments. I hope to inspire others to embrace their true selves."

The Kickstarter campaign is live now! Supporters can visit [kickstarter.com/projects/heraanderson/empty](http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/heraanderson/empty) to learn more and contribute to the project.

Join Hera on this exciting adventure as she embraces her artistry and aims to spread laughter and understanding through the magic of theater. Follow her journey on social media with the hashtags: #ThankYou #SupportCreators #KickstarterAdventure.

Comments