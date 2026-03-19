Write Act Repertory Theatre to Present FIRSTS Original One-Act Plays

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Write Act Repertory will present Firsts, a world premiere presentation of 6 original one-act plays to kick off the Spring season! Producing Artistic Director, John Lant, and Write Act Repertory will present the third installation of Write of Spring (2026), written by Write Act Repertory theatre artists.

Continuing with its legacy of one-act festivals from years past to fresh works from new voices, there will be plenty to ponder and new perspectives to enjoy. No franchises here. No sequels, prequels, or reissues. Just real, raw, live performances by humans with authentic intelligence.

Producing Artistic Director John Lant leads the production. The directors are Susan C. Hunter, Chris McGriff, Anne Mesa, Abigael Peltonen, Jorge A. Pulido, and Darrin Yalacki.

The writers include Susan C. Hunter, Anne Mesa, Chris McGriff (also a director), Abigael Peltonen, Jorge A. Pulido, and Darrin Yalacki.

The cast features John Barbarotta, Jeremy Bassett, Makeda Diggs, Justin Gubersky, R. Eric Hill, Luana Holtz, Adam Kroksh, Mindy Le, Alyssa Lomosad, Meilyn Luo, Amelia Mackey, and Jay Valles.

“FIRSTS”

The Enigma In The First Car Of The Manhattan Bound C-Train

Written by Jorge A. Pulido

A stockbroker's daily routine is hijacked by love at first sight, leading him to spiral over making the first move.

On The Surface

Written by Thomas J. Misuraca

On a beach in Waikiki, two lovers initiate a conversation about their past unrequited crushes, and how, maybe, these made them stronger people.

Hit And Rita

Written & Directed by Abigael Peltonen

After her first car accident derails an important job interview, Rita balances her misery between a drunk driver and a suspicious cop, all while coming to terms with her ex-boyfriend.

Wild Heart

Written by Susan C. Hunter

Miguel Ordenana, a wildlife biologist, tells the tale (part truth, part legend) of P-22, the first mountain lion to leave his birthplace in the Santa Monica Mountains and cross two freeways to become the Hollywood Cat prowling the urban wilderness of Griffith Park, Los Angeles.

The First Third

Written by Darrin Yalacki

After a couple spends an experimental night trying to re-spark their relationship, they deal with the fallout.

The Anti-Strike

Written by Anne Mesa

A burned-out first-time protester quits activism, ready to give up on speaking out, but is challenged by a relentless co-worker to confront her silence, rediscover her voice, and remember why it matters—leading both of them to find courage and unexpected connection.

Show Dates

March 28 – April 12, 2026

Fridays: 7:30pm

Saturdays: 7:30pm (with an additional matinee on Saturday, April 4 at 3pm)

Sundays: 2pm (no performance on Sunday, April 5)

Performances

Saturday, March 28 – 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Sunday, March 29 – 2pm

Friday, April 3 – 7:30pm

Saturday, April 4 – 3pm (matinee) and 7:30pm

Sunday, April 5 – No performance (Easter)

Friday, April 10 – 7:30pm

Saturday, April 11 – 7:30pm

Sunday, April 12 – 2pm (Closing)

There is an intermission. Running time is approximately 100 minutes. Refreshments are available at concessions.