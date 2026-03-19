Photos: SEX, LIES AND HAROLD PINTER At Odyssey Theatre

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Production photos have been released for SEX, LIES AND HAROLD PINTER, an evening of two rarely staged one-acts by Harold Pinter, now playing in a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles under the direction of Jack Heller.

The program features Party Time and The Lover, two darkly comic works that examine power, intimacy, and social control through sharply drawn characters and shifting realities.

In Party Time, a group of affluent guests at a London gathering—played by John Coady, Larry Eisenberg, Michelle Ghatan, Brenda James, Isaac W. Jay, Paul Marius, Michelle McGregor, Christopher Louis Parker, and Mouchette Van Helsdingen—exchange gossip and boast about their privileged lives, while an authoritarian regime operates just beyond the room.

The second half of the evening presents The Lover, starring Susan Priver and Ron Bottitta as a married couple who attempt to sustain their relationship by sharing stories of extramarital encounters. As the play unfolds, the lines between fantasy and reality blur, revealing the instability of desire and control.

Performances of SEX, LIES AND HAROLD PINTER continue through April 26 at the Odyssey Theatre. Additional information is available at OdysseyTheatre.com.