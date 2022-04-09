Crimson Square Theatre Company to Present World Premiere of LIVE AT THE PURPLE LOUNGE
The production opens on Friday, April 22nd at 8pm.
Crimson Square Theatre Company, are pleased to present LIVE AT THE PURPLE LOUNGE, a world premiere comedy by five talented playwrights, examining the humorous and not-so-humorous moments of five remarkable women trying to make it in the cutthroat world of stand-up comedy. Directed by Elisabeth Tsubota. Opening Friday, April 22, at 8pm, at Beverly Hills Playhouse, running through May 22, 2022. Performances are Friday & Saturday 8:00PM and Sunday 7:00PM. Information and tickets available at: www.CrimsonSquare.org
ABOUT THE SHOW
Live At The Purple Lounge pulls back the curtain on the lives of five female stand-up comedians in varying stages of their careers. In the green room of the infamous "Purple Lounge" comedy club, relationships are tested, love is lost and found, and sacrifices are made as the play examines the humorous and not-so-humorous moments of five extraordinary women trying to make it in the cutthroat world of stand-up comedy.
ABOUT THE CAST AND PRODUCTION TEAM
Written by Caroline Patz, Kari Pickering, Rachel Drayke, Elisabeth Tsubota, and Faye Viviana (from Crimson Square Writer's Lab)
Directed by Elisabeth Tsubota
Starring Maria Proios, Mia Christou, Isabella Olivas, Diana Murphy, Jeffrey Sun, Phoebe Pearl, James Fahselt, Laura Diamond, Allison Carmen Cervantes, and Cameron Meyer
Produced by Crimson Square Theatre Company
VENUE - PERFORMANCES - TICKETS
At the Beverly Hills Playhouse, 254 S Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Opens April 22nd - Closes May 22nd, 2022
Fridays / Saturdays 8pm and Sundays 7pm
Tickets are $30 and available at www.crimsonsquare.org/buy-tickets