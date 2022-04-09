Crimson Square Theatre Company to Present World Premiere of LIVE AT THE PURPLE LOUNGE

Crimson Square Theatre Company, are pleased to present LIVE AT THE PURPLE LOUNGE, a world premiere comedy by five talented playwrights, examining the humorous and not-so-humorous moments of five remarkable women trying to make it in the cutthroat world of stand-up comedy. Directed by Elisabeth Tsubota. Opening Friday, April 22, at 8pm, at Beverly Hills Playhouse, running through May 22, 2022. Performances are Friday & Saturday 8:00PM and Sunday 7:00PM. Information and tickets available at: www.CrimsonSquare.org

ABOUT THE SHOW

Live At The Purple Lounge pulls back the curtain on the lives of five female stand-up comedians in varying stages of their careers. In the green room of the infamous "Purple Lounge" comedy club, relationships are tested, love is lost and found, and sacrifices are made as the play examines the humorous and not-so-humorous moments of five extraordinary women trying to make it in the cutthroat world of stand-up comedy.

ABOUT THE CAST AND PRODUCTION TEAM

Written by Caroline Patz, Kari Pickering, Rachel Drayke, Elisabeth Tsubota, and Faye Viviana (from Crimson Square Writer's Lab)

Directed by Elisabeth Tsubota

Starring Maria Proios, Mia Christou, Isabella Olivas, Diana Murphy, Jeffrey Sun, Phoebe Pearl, James Fahselt, Laura Diamond, Allison Carmen Cervantes, and Cameron Meyer

Produced by Crimson Square Theatre Company

VENUE - PERFORMANCES - TICKETS

At the Beverly Hills Playhouse, 254 S Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Opens April 22nd - Closes May 22nd, 2022

Fridays / Saturdays 8pm and Sundays 7pm