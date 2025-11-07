Comedy Troupe 30 Minute Musicals Parodies HOME ALONE in Holiday Musical Mash-Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The comedy troupe 30 Minute Musicals (30MM) will present, with tongue-in-cheek charm, a hilarious musical mash-up of Home Alone, condensed into a rapid-fire, music-packed distillation of the cult-classic holiday film at Sierra Madre Playhouse for three performances, December 6, 7, and 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm. The fun fast‑paced show, which adheres to the film's story, includes humorous song parodies, spot‑on character moments, and unexpected touches of improv. The Home Alone holiday spectacular is a clever comedic treat that appeals to both movie lovers and musical theatre fans alike.

Mirroring the movie theater experience, the show even kicks off with live film "trailers" before the Home Alone musical parody begins.

Formed in 2011, 30MM takes beloved cult‑classic films, distills them into 30‑minute musicals, adapts them with original songs and witty dialogue, and performs them live with energy, audience interaction, and theatrical flair. The ensemble's productions — ranging from Top Gun to Ghostbusters — are praised for their sharp comedic timing, clever musical mash‑ups, and up‑close immersion.