Colburn School Reveals 2025–26 Season

The Colburn School, the globally renowned institute for music and dance, has announced its 2025–26 season. Showcasing young artists alongside esteemed faculty and celebrated guest artists from around the world, Colburn presents an array of orchestral, chamber, recital, and dance performances. These events take place both on campus and across the Los Angeles community and are offered for free or at low cost. The season is announced as construction continues on the highly anticipated Frank Gehry-designed campus expansion, which will dramatically increase Colburn’s world-class facilities for performance and learning upon its opening in 2027.



The 2025–26 season marks the return of Colburn’s signature programs, including performances by the Colburn Orchestra, and the launch of the Colburn Chamber Players, a new initiative exploring chamber music in performances with esteemed faculty, students, celebrated guest performers, and alumni. The Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices—dedicated to raising awareness of composers whose lives and careers were suppressed or cut short during the Nazi regime in Europe—returns this season, alongside the Colburn Presents series, welcoming acclaimed soloists, chamber musicians, and ensembles.



Distinguished conductors leading the Colburn Orchestra include Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale Music Director Laureate Nicholas McGegan; Mexican conductor, Grammy winner, and North Carolina Symphony Music Director Carlos Miguel Prieto; German conductor and former Munich Symphony Orchestra Chief Conductor Kevin John Edusei; world-renowned composer and conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen; Music Director of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra and Assistant Conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Earl Lee; and Music Director of the Colburn Orchestra, Yehuda Gilad.



In June 2026, the Colburn Orchestra will make its Ojai Music Festival debut in multiple concerts led by Esa-Pekka Salonen, the Festival’s 2026 Music Director, in a program that celebrates his longstanding ties to Los Angeles. Salonen holds the Maestro Ernst H. Katz Chair of Conducting Studies at the Colburn School and leads the Conservatory of Music’s Negaunee Conducting Program. This program provides an exceptional training ground for a select group of rising conductors, known as Salonen Fellows, offering them the chance to hone their skills and prepare for careers on the world’s leading stages. Salonen Fellows Aleksandra Melaniuk and Mert Yalniz will also conduct the Colburn Orchestra this season.



Celebrated faculty and guest artists appearing on the new Colburn Chamber Players series include Professor of Chamber Music for the Colburn Conservatory and renowned violist Jonathan Brown; leading violist and Richard D. Colburn Viola Chair Tatjana Masurenko; Director of Colburn’s Music Academy and concertmaster of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) Margaret Batjer; former first violin of the world-renowned Tokyo String Quartet and violin and chamber music faculty at Colburn Martin Beaver; esteemed flutist and Conservatory and Music Academy faculty member for 2025–26 and 2026–27 Demarre McGill; former cellist of the Tokyo String Quartet and cello and chamber music faculty Clive Greensmith; rising star violinist and Colburn alum Blake Pouliot; and MacArthur Genius Grant-winning pianist Jeremy Denk.



Colburn Presents showcases performances by some of today’s most celebrated soloists, chamber musicians, and ensembles, including a recital by pianist Jeremy Denk; a holiday performance by Canadian Brass; a collaboration between Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel and the Colburn School; a concert featuring the Sphinx Virtuosi and violinist Randall Goosby; a Viola Plus recital; appearances by pianist Alexandre Dossin, guitarist Leonela Alejandro, and pianist Paul Lewis.



“The Colburn School’s 2025–26 season reflects our deep commitment to excellence in performance and education, while embracing artistic collaboration and innovation,” said President and CEO Sel Kardan. “From the return of beloved programs like Recovered Voices and Colburn Presents to the launch of new initiatives such as the Colburn Chamber Players, this season offers meaningful opportunities for our students to work alongside world-class faculty and guest artists. We look forward to welcoming audiences across Los Angeles to experience the artistry and vision of our vibrant community.”