Chukwudi Iwuji & More to Star in Pasadena Playhouse's CYRANO DE BERGERA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chukwudi Iwuji (James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker, Royal Shakespeare Company, NY Public Theatre's Othello) will star in Pasadena Playhouse's Cyrano De Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, and directed by Mike Donahue (Little Shop of Horrors, Geffen Playhouse's The Inheritance).



Also starring in the production are Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel, Brand New Cherry Flavor, Undone) as Roxane, Will Hochman (Broadway's The Sound Inside, CBS's Blue Bloods) as Christian, and Kimberly Scott (Broadway's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Respect) as Madame Ragueneau. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.



The full creative team is rounded out with Afsoon Pajoufar (Scenic Designer), Carolyn Mazuca (Costume Designer), Josh Epstein and Edward Hansen (Lighting Designers), Veronika Vorel (Sound Designer), Rachel Lee Flesher (Intimacy/Fight Choreographer), with Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA).



One of the greatest plays ever written is radically reborn in this critically acclaimed adaptation. Modern poetry and sizzling rhythm collide in a scorching love triangle when Cyrano discovers the love of his life has eyes for another man. Immerse yourself in the romantic adventure of this timeless and heartrending love story.



This production of Cyrano de Bergerac is partially underwritten by our very generous Honorary Producers Stephen & Susan Chandler, and Tammi & Lenny Steren.



Tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac are currently available through the purchase of a Membership and single tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 16. More information is available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the Box Office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.



Comments